AURORA, Ill., Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- In honour of Fire Prevention Month, First Alert, the most trusted brand in fire safety*, is reminding consumers about the simple precautions they can take to help protect what matters most from a fire or carbon monoxide (CO) emergency. Marking its 65th anniversary, First Alert and the fire service industry are coming together to educate communities about the importance of being prepared before an emergency strikes.

In the event of an emergency, every second counts, so having an escape plan that every member of the household is confident in following is key. Alarms should be tested regularly, using the test/silence button on the alarm.

"Helping families protect their homes and the moments they share has always been our top priority," said Ashley Gocken, a First Alert fire safety expert with Resideo Technologies. "Throughout First Alert's 65 years, we continued to provide trusted fire-safety protection and education to help make communities safer. Fire Prevention Month serves as a great reminder to be proactive when it comes to home safety and installing the proper protective tools."

Residential fires and CO incidents affect hundreds of Canadians annually. In fact, on average, fires take the lives of 220 people every year, according to Statistics Canada, and there are more than 300 CO-related deaths every year, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). To help ensure your home and family are protected, First Alert offers the following safety tips and prevention measures.

Every level, every bedroom. Smoke alarms are the first line of defence for fire prevention. The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms inside every bedroom and on every level of the home, including the basement. Smoke alarms should be installed high on walls and ceilings and at least 3 metres away from appliances to help minimize any false alarms.

Know CO. CO is an invisible, odourless and potentially fatal gas, and the only way to detect it is with working CO alarms, which should be installed near every sleeping area and on every level of the home. When installing CO alarms, place them at least five metres away from sources of CO to reduce the possibility of nuisance alarms.

Test and maintain. According to Statistics Canada, homes without a working smoke alarm, including those without an installed alarm or the status is unknown, accounted for nearly three out of four home fire deaths. Alarms should be tested regularly, using the test/silence button on the alarm. Also, batteries should be changed every six months, unless the alarm is powered by a sealed, 10-year battery. Ten-year sealed battery alarms, like the First Alert 10-Year Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm, provide 2-in-1 protection and eliminate late-night battery chirps and battery replacements for a decade.

"Smoke and CO alarms don't last forever," added Gocken. "If you cannot remember the last time you installed an alarm, chances are, it's time to replace. Alarms are on duty 24/7 and the NFPA recommends replacing them ten years from the date they were manufactured."

P.A.S.S. the fire extinguishers. Fire extinguishing devices should be easily accessible in key areas of the home, like the kitchen and garage, and it's also crucial to know how to use them quickly, should a fire start. The acronym P.A.S.S. is an easy way to remember:

When selecting a fire extinguisher, the First Alert Home1 Rechargeable Fire Extinguisher is lightweight and extinguishes a variety of fires. It is easy to handle in the event of a home fire emergency, and the device is designed to fight common household fires including wood, paper, fabric, flammable liquid and electrical fires.

Practise an escape plan. In the event of an emergency, every second counts, so having an escape plan that every member of the household is confident in following is key. When creating an escape plan, start by identifying two ways out of every room, using both doors and windows, and then choose a location a safe distance from the home as a meeting spot. If the home has a second story, escape ladders should be stored by windows that offer quick paths out of the house.

Throughout October, select RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores will join First Alert in celebrating first responders and Fire Prevention Month, which will include hosting fire safety events to educate adults and children about the importance of fire safety. Store guests can participate in fire safety demonstrations and learn from local first responders about best safety practices.

*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2021 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in Canada who completed an online survey asking them to choose from six brands in the smoke, fire and carbon monoxide protection space.

