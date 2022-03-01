Protect health care workers, patients in Ukraine: CMA

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is deeply disheartened and dismayed by the impact of Russian-led military attacks on several cities in Ukraine. Our hearts and minds are with our Ukrainian health care colleagues and all Ukrainian people and victims of this crisis.

Health care workers, medical facilities, and patients must be protected. It is imperative that the work of physicians, nurses, and other health care workers be allowed to continue as they provide care during unimaginable circumstances.

We join the international community and all Canadians in calling for a rapid end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dr. Katharine Smart

President, Canadian Medical Association

