PROSE EXPANDS OPERATIONS WITH NEW WEST COAST CUSTOMIZATION CENTER

The global leader in beauty personalization is opening a new customization center in the Los Angeles area to meet growing consumer demand, marking first expansion outside of New York

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Prose, the NY-based global leader in personalization known for delivering AI-powered custom hair and skin care, announced the expansion of its operations with a new state-of-the-art customization center in Commerce, California. This expansion highlights Prose's dedication to serving its rapidly growing customer base on the West Coast and beyond, while advancing sustainable and innovative manufacturing practices.

At the heart of Prose's success is Singular, its proprietary AI-powered beauty-tech platform unveiled last year, which has revolutionized personalized beauty at scale. Prose's momentum—marked by 29% growth and $165M in revenue in 2024—has driven the need to expand Singular's capacity. The new customization center will play a pivotal role in supporting this expansion, enabling even greater efficiency and scalability in custom beauty production.

The new customization center spans 43,000 square feet and is designed to mirror the advanced automated customization systems of Prose's flagship Brooklyn location. With an investment of $9M, this expansion enables Prose to significantly increase its overall production capacity for bespoke haircare, skincare and supplement products.

"This expansion marks a significant step forward in Prose's evolution, enabling us to meet growing demand from customers across the U.S. and Canada," said Prose CEO and Co-Founder Arnaud Plas. "We look forward to leveraging this new state-of-the-art customization center to further drive personalized beauty solutions and set a new standard for the industry."

"The Los Angeles area was the ideal choice for our new customization center due to its proximity to our West Coast customers," said Anthony Perdigao, Prose COO. "By strategically positioning our operations in Southern California, we are significantly reducing shipping times for nearly 50% of customers, enhancing our ability to deliver customized beauty solutions quickly and efficiently."

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Prose's made-to-order operations. Not only will the expansion reduce shipping time, it will also result in a 50% emissions saving for downstream shipping—or 1.04 ktCO2e of carbon. Other features of the customization center include incorporating renewable energy and energy-efficient design elements in lighting, water consumption, and overall layout. The automated customization system will minimize excess waste and reduce the carbon footprint through an innovative, scalable made-to-order manufacturing process.

"Our new customization center represents our dedication to sustainable and responsible manufacturing," said Helen Nwosu, VP of Social Impact. "We are proud to leverage cutting-edge technology and strategic planning to minimize carbon impact and reduce our overall environmental footprint while maintaining the highest quality in our products."

About Prose

Prose is a DTC beauty-tech brand known for creating custom, made-to-order hair and skin care products to disrupt the CPG industry. Prose shattered the notion that mass retail production is the only solution. Marrying a technology driven approach with an apothecary-style concept, Prose products are made-to-order and provide the highest quality of natural ingredients. The brand is committed to sustainable operations and is Climate Neutral, a Public Benefit Corporation and a Certified B Corporation.

About Singular

Singular is a proprietary AI-powered beauty-tech platform, transforming personalized beauty at scale through both innovative software and hardware technologies. By analyzing a wide range of factors—from individual preferences to environmental influences—Singular enables brands like Prose to create truly customized haircare and skincare formulations. The platform powers Prose's end-to-end customization process, from ingredient selection to sustainable, made-to-order manufacturing.

SOURCE Prose

[email protected]