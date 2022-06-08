MONTRÉAL, June 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on June 7, 2022 in Montréal, Québec.

A total of approximately 32.3% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting, and each of the eight trustees of the REIT was re-elected as trustee of the REIT. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each trustee was re-elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Trustee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld %Votes

Withheld Peter Aghar 19,364,560 99.336% 129,453 0.664% James W. Beckerleg 19,382,150 99.426% 111,863 0.574% Vincent Chiara 19,370,519 99.367% 123,494 0.633% Martin Coté 19,388,612 99.459% 105,401 0.541% Shenoor Jadavji 19,359,778 99.311% 134,235 0.689% John Levitt 19,360,738 99.316% 133,275 0.684% Christine Pound 19,338,520 99.202% 155,493 0.798% Ronald E. Smith 19,308,915 99.050% 185,098 0.950%

The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting, and the reconfirmation of the REIT's unitholder rights agreement was also approved at the meeting by the REIT's unitholders. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust: James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust: Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, CA, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552