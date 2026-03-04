MONTREAL, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three-month period ("Q4" or "fourth quarter") and fiscal year ("Fiscal 2025") ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Net operating income (NOI) increased year-over-year by 9.6% in the fourth quarter and by 8.4% for Fiscal 2025

Same Property NOI* rose 8.1% in the fourth quarter and 8.0% in Fiscal 2025, led by industrial Same Property NOI* growth of 9.1% and 8.8% for the respective periods

Funds from Operations* (FFO) increased by 14.3% in the fourth quarter and by 11.2% for Fiscal 2025

Completed sale of 17 non-core properties totalling approximately 421,050 square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") for total gross proceeds of $71.2M

Completed the acquisition of seven industrial properties from Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit") in Winnipeg, Manitoba, totalling approximately 702,842 square feet for gross proceeds of $101.9 million

Subsequent to year-end, completed sale of one 50%-owned non-core retail property for gross proceeds of $5.7 million (PROREIT's share), and entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 100%-owned 60,057 square feet industrial property for $12.3 million in Moncton, New Brunswick

80.1% of 2025 GLA renewed at positive average spread of 34.2%; 68.2% of GLA maturing in 2026 renewed at positive average spread of 33.8%

Occupancy rate at 95.4% at December 31, 2025 (including committed space), compared to 97.8% a year earlier. Excluding the impact of a single vacancy in a 176,070-square-foot property, occupancy rate was 98.1% at December 31, 2025

Total debt to total assets of 48.8% at December 31, 2025, compared to 50.0% at the same date last year

Adjusted Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Ratio* of 9.0x at December 31, 2025, compared to 9.2x at the same date last year

Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value* of 48.8% at December 31, 2025, compared to 50.3% at the same date last year

"2025 was a defining year for PROREIT as we successfully completed our transition to a pure-play industrial REIT, a strategic objective established three years ago. Through disciplined execution, we repositioned our portfolio, and enhanced the quality of our platform to support sustainable long-term growth," said Gordon Lawlor, President and Chief Executive Officer of PROREIT.

"During the year, we completed the disposition of 17 non-core properties for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $71.2 million as part of our capital recycling strategy. We also acquired a portfolio of seven high-quality industrial properties in Winnipeg, Manitoba from Parkit for $101.9 million (excluding closing costs), approximately $42.1 million of which was satisfied through the issuance of equity, further enhancing our financial flexibility.

"Our geographic positioning in robust secondary markets continued to deliver compelling results, with our core markets of Halifax, Winnipeg and Ottawa all outperforming the national average in terms of market rent growth in 2025**. These favourable market dynamics, combined with healthy fundamentals across our small- and mid-bay industrial portfolio, drove Same Property NOI* growth of 8.1% in the fourth quarter and 8.0% for the full year, year-over-year.

"We have secured renewals on approximately 68.2% of GLA maturing in 2026 at a 33.8% positive average spread as of today, reflecting one of the strongest leasing cycles in our history and providing meaningful embedded growth heading into 2026.

"Despite owning 10 fewer properties, we successfully increased NOI by 8.4% during the year, demonstrating the enhanced earnings profile of our industrial-focused portfolio. We further solidified our balance sheet, by reducing both total debt to total assets and Adjusted Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA* ratios at year-end compared to the prior year. While our AFFO Payout Ratio – Basic* was temporarily elevated in the fourth quarter as we executed on dispositions and transitioned the portfolio, this repositioning provides financial flexibility to pursue future acquisitions, and we expect our AFFO* and our AFFO Payout Ratio – Basic* to improve as the benefits are realized.

"Looking ahead, we have already begun executing on our 2026 growth strategy with the acquisition of an industrial property in Moncton, New Brunswick and will continue to pursue opportunities that align with our disciplined investment approach in the industrial sector. Supported by an experienced team, we are well positioned to strengthen our leadership in the Canadian light industrial sector and deliver sustainable long-term value for our unitholders," concluded Mr. Lawlor.

* Measures followed by the suffix "*" in this press release are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

** Information from CBRE Industrial Report Q4 2025

Financial Results

Table 1 - Financial Highlights

(CAD $ thousands except unit, per unit amounts and unless otherwise stated) 3 Months Ended December 31 2025 3 Months Ended December 31 2024 Year Ended December 31 2025 Year Ended December 31 2024 Financial data







Property revenue $ 26,230 $ 24,883 $ 104,101 $ 99,213 Net operating income ("NOI") $ 16,059 $ 14,653 $ 63,431 $ 58,523 Same Property NOI (1) $ 14,125 $ 13,063 $ 53,011 $ 49,093 Net income and comprehensive income $ 2,162 $ 1,879 $ 35,348 $ 2,376 Net income and comprehensive income per Unit - Basic (2) $ 0.0322 $ 0.0310 $ 0.5466 $ 0.0392 Net income and comprehensive income per Unit - Diluted (2) $ 0.0319 $ 0.0307 $ 0.5365 $ 0.0388 Total Unitholders' equity $ 496,892 $ 464,647 $ 496,892 $ 464,647 NAV per Unit (2) $ 7.74 $ 7.77 $ 7.74 $ 7.77 Total assets $ 1,076,937 $ 997,762 $ 1,076,937 $ 997,762 Total debt $ 525,014 $ 498,571 $ 525,014 $ 498,571 Total debt to total assets 48.8 % 50.0 % 48.8 % 50.0 % Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value (1) 48.8 % 50.3 % 48.8 % 50.3 % Interest Coverage Ratio (1) 2.5x 2.5x 2.6x 2.5x Debt Service Coverage Ratio (1) 1.7x 1.6x 1.7x 1.6x Adjusted Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (1) 8.9x 9.3x 9.0x 9.2x Weighted average interest rate on mortgage debt 3.8 % 3.9 % 3.8 % 3.9 % Net cash flows provided from operating activities $ 11,736 $ 11,650 $ 32,523 $ 31,098 Funds from Operations (FFO) (1) $ 7,793 $ 6,819 $ 31,624 $ 28,433 Basic FFO per unit (1)(2) $ 0.1161 $ 0.1125 $ 0.4891 $ 0.4690 Diluted FFO per unit (1)(2) $ 0.1148 $ 0.1113 $ 0.4800 $ 0.4646 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (1) $ 7,612 $ 7,098 $ 30,803 $ 28,845 Basic AFFO per unit (1)(2) $ 0.1134 $ 0.1171 $ 0.4764 $ 0.4758 Diluted AFFO per unit (1)(2) $ 0.1122 $ 0.1159 $ 0.4676 $ 0.4713 AFFO Payout Ratio – Basic (1) 99.1 % 96.1 % 94.5 % 94.6 % AFFO Payout Ratio – Diluted (1) 100.3 % 97.1 % 96.2 % 95.5 %

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures". (2) Total basic units consist of trust units of the REIT and Class B LP Units (as defined herein). Total diluted units also includes deferred trust units and restricted trust units issued under the REIT's long-term incentive plan.

At December 31, 2025, PROREIT owned 105 properties (including a 50% ownership interest in 40 investment properties), compared to 115 investment properties (including a 50% ownership interest in 42 investment properties) at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, total assets amounted to $1.08 billion, representing an 8% increase from $997.8 million on December 31, 2024.

As at December 31, 2025, the industrial segment represented 92.5% of total GLA and 90.5% of base rent, compared with 85.8% and 80.8%, respectively, as at December 31, 2024. Atlantic Canada accounted for 44.4% of base rent at year end 2025, down from 52.6% at year end 2024, while Western Canada increased to 19.6% from 9.5%.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2025:

Property revenue amounted to $26.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 5.4%, compared to the same prior year period. The increase is mainly due to the contractual increases in rent and higher rental rates on lease renewals and new leases despite owning 10 fewer properties.

Net operating income (NOI) amounted to $16.1 million for the quarter, compared to $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 9.6%, which was mainly driven by the same factors impacting property revenue.

Same Property NOI*, which represented 98 properties out of the 105 properties in the portfolio, totalled $14.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.1 million or 8.1%, compared to the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by contractual increases in rent and higher rental rates on lease renewals and new leases despite a decrease in overall average occupancy, primarily related to one Quebec vacancy. Notably, Same Property NOI* for industrial assets rose by $1.1 million or 9.1% for the quarter, compared to the same period in 2024.

FFO* was $7.8 million, up $1.0 million or 14.3% from $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly driven by increases in contractual base rent, higher rates on renewals, and higher rental rates on new leases, despite owning 10 fewer properties, offset by an increase in interest and financing costs.

AFFO Payout Ratio – Basic* stood at 99.1%, compared to 96.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the timing of the sale of 17 properties completed in 2025, an increase in interest and financing costs and the issuance of equity in connection with the transaction with Parkit, offset by increases in contractual base rent, higher rates on renewals, and higher rental rates on new leases compared to the same period in 2024.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025:

Property revenue amounted to $104.1 million, an increase of $4.9 million compared to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 ("Fiscal 2024"). The increase is driven by the same factors noted for the three-month period above.

NOI amounted to $63.4 million, compared to $58.5 million for Fiscal 2024, an increase of 8.4% driven by the same factors noted for the three-month period above.

Same Property NOI* totalled $53.0 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 8.0%, compared to Fiscal 2024, primarily attributable to contractual increases in rent and higher rental rates on lease renewals and new leases despite a decrease in overall average occupancy primarily related to one Quebec vacancy.

FFO* reached $31.6 million, compared to $28.4 million for Fiscal 2024, an increase of $3.2 million or 11.2%. The increase was mainly driven by increases in contractual base rent, higher rates on renewals, and higher rental rates on new leases, despite owning 10 fewer properties, offset by an increase in interest and financing costs.

AFFO Payout Ratio – Basic* was 94.5% at December 31, 2025, which was consistent compared to Fiscal 2024.

Sustained Operating Environment

As of December 31, 2025, PROREIT's portfolio comprised 105 investment properties, totalling 6.4 million square feet of GLA, with a weighted average lease term to maturity (WALT) of 4.3 years, compared to 3.8 years at the same date last year.

The occupancy rate of the portfolio stood at 95.4% as at December 31, 2025 (including committed space), compared to 97.8% at the same date last year. The change primarily reflects the vacancy of a 176,000-square-foot single-tenant industrial property located at 6375 Picard Street in Sainte-Hyacinthe, Quebec, following the tenant's decision not to renew its lease in July 2025. Excluding this specific vacancy, portfolio occupancy (including committed space) as at December 31, 2025 would be approximately 98.1%.

As of the date of this press release, approximately 80.1% of GLA maturing in 2025 has been renewed at 34.2% positive average spread, supported by strong leasing activity, including:

In August 2025, PROREIT renewed an industrial lease with a covenant tenant expiring in 2025, for a 5-year term starting from the date of expiry. The renewed base rent represents a 24% increase over the expiring rent and represents approximately 45,000 square feet of GLA in Moncton, New Brunswick.

In August 2025, PROREIT entered into a 28,000 square foot industrial lease for a 5-year term commencing January 1, 2026 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The new base rent represents a 12% increase compared to the rent paid by the previous tenant, which vacated the property in 2024.

As of the date of this press release, approximately 68.2% of GLA maturing in 2026 has been renewed at 33.8% positive average spreads, supported by notable transactions such as:

In November 2024, PROREIT renewed a retail lease with a single credit quality tenant expiring in 2026, for a 10-year term starting from the date of the expiry. The renewed base rent will remain the same as the expiring rent with a one-time rent step to commence in year 6 of the renewal term and represents approximately 42,000 square feet of GLA.

In December 2024, PROREIT renewed an industrial lease with a single tenant expiring in 2026, for a 3-year term starting from the date of the expiry. The renewed base rent is in excess of 40% over the expiring rent with annual rent steps and represents approximately 155,000 square feet of GLA.

In February 2025, the REIT renewed four industrial leases with a credit quality tenant expiring in 2026, each for a 5-year term starting from the date of the expiry. The renewed base rent is in excess of 45% over the expiring rent with annual rent steps and represents approximately 325,000 square feet of GLA.

Portfolio Transactions

In Fiscal 2025, PROREIT completed the sale of 17 properties, as detailed below.

On February 7, 2025, the REIT completed the sale of a 50% co-ownership industrial property in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia totalling approximately 62,000 square feet for gross proceeds of $10.8 million (excluding closing costs). The REIT's 50% share of the gross proceeds was $5.4 million (excluding closing costs), used to repay approximately $2.4 million of a related mortgage, with the balance used for general business and working capital purposes.

On March 6, 2025, the REIT completed the sale of a 100% interest in a non-core retail property located in New Minas, Nova Scotia totalling approximately 52,000 square feet for gross proceeds of $5.9 million (excluding closing costs). The net proceeds of the sale were used to partially repay approximately $4.0 million of a related mortgage maturing in July 2028, with the balance used for general business and working capital purposes.

On March 12, 2025, the REIT completed the sale of a 100% interest in a non-core retail property located in Creston, British Columbia totalling approximately 5,200 square feet for gross proceeds of $1.1 million (excluding closing costs). The net proceeds of the sale were used to partially repay approximately $0.6 million of a related mortgage maturing in January 2033, with the balance used for general business and working capital purposes.

On June 26, 2025, the REIT completed the previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of six industrial properties in Winnipeg, Manitoba, comprising a total of 678,177 square feet of GLA from Parkit for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $96.5 million. The $96.5 million purchase price (excluding closing costs) was satisfied with cash from a new $63.0 million 3-year secured non-revolving credit facility at a fixed swap rate of approximately 4.54% and the issuance at a price of $6.20 per unit of $40.0 million of trust units and Class B LP Units, in aggregate, to Parkit. Approximately $3.2 million of the non-revolving credit facility was used to repay a portion of indebtedness outstanding under the REIT's existing revolving credit facility and $5.5 million for general business purposes.

On September 15, 2025, the REIT completed the sale of a 100% interest in nine non-core retail properties located in Atlantic Canada totalling approximately 221,000 square feet for gross proceeds of $39.8 million (excluding closing costs). Net proceeds of the sale were used to repay approximately $21.5 million of related mortgages and to repay approximately $8.5 million of the revolving credit facility, with the balance used for general business and working capital purposes.

On September 26, 2025, the REIT completed the sale of a 100% interest in two non-core retail properties located in Tracadie-Sheila, New Brunswick totalling approximately 50,400 square feet for gross proceeds of $9.8 million (excluding closing costs). The net proceeds of the sale were used to repay approximately $4.9 million of a related mortgage, with the balance used for general business and working capital purposes.

On September 29, 2025, the REIT completed the sale of a 50% interest co-ownership non-core retail property located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia totalling approximately 10,900 square feet for gross proceeds of $3.5 million (excluding closing costs). The REIT's 50% share of the gross proceeds was $1.8 million (excluding closing costs), used to partially repay approximately $0.9 million of a related mortgage, with the balance used for general business and working capital purposes.

On October 24, 2025, the REIT completed the sale of a 100% interest in one non-core office property located in Saint John, New Brunswick totalling approximately 51,000 square feet for gross proceeds of $7.2 million (excluding closing costs). The net proceeds of the sale were used to repay a portion of approximately $6.0 million of the revolving credit facility with the balance used for general business and working capital purposes.

On November 5, 2025, the REIT completed the sale of a 100% interest in one non-core retail property located in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta totalling approximately 5,000 square feet for gross proceeds of $0.4 million (excluding closing costs). Net proceeds of the sale and cash on hand were used to partially repay approximately $0.5 million of a related mortgage maturing January 31, 2033.

On December 17, 2025, the REIT acquired one additional industrial property in Winnipeg, Manitoba from Parkit for a purchase price of approximately $5.4 million. The purchase price (excluding closing costs) was satisfied with $3.2 million of cash from the increase on the 3-year secured non revolving credit facility of the REIT at an updated fixed swap rate of approximately 4.55% and the issuance at a price of $6.20 per unit of $2.1 million of trust units to Parkit.

Subsequent to year-end, PROREIT continued to execute on its growth strategy.

On February 9, 2026, the REIT entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in an industrial building in Moncton, New Brunswick for a total purchase price of $12.3 million (excluding closing costs) representing a going in capitalization rate of the approximately 7.0%. The single tenant ten year leased industrial building (built in 2024) comprises approximately 60,057 square feet of GLA and features a warehouse height of 32 feet with a modern loading configuration. The purchase price is expected to be financed with a draw on the revolving credit facility and cash on hand from the sale completed on February 17, 2026. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

On February 17, 2026, the REIT completed the sale of a 50% interest co-ownership industrial property located at 170 Joseph Zatzman Drive in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia totalling approximately 64,898 square feet for gross proceeds of $11.4 million (excluding closing costs). The REIT's 50% share of the gross proceeds was $5.7 million (excluding closing costs). The REIT's 50% share of net proceeds from the sale are intended to be used to partially finance the pending acquisition noted above.

On February 27, 2026, the REIT entered into a non-binding offer to lease approximately 74,000 square feet of its 176,070-square-foot industrial building located at 6375 Picard Street, in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec to a new tenant for a term exceeding 10 years at market rent. Subject to the completion of a binding lease, rent commencement is expected mid-2026.

Financial Position

Total debt (current and non-current) was $525.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $531.1 million at September 30, 2025, and $498.6 million at December 31, 2024.

On September 23, 2025, PROREIT refinanced a mortgage that matured in August 2025 in connection with four 50% co-ownership industrial properties with two new mortgages totalling $64.3 million. PROREIT's 50% share of the new mortgages of $32.1 million mature in 2028 and 2030 and bear annual interest rate of 3.99% and 4.20% respectively. PROREIT's 50% portion of net proceeds from the incremental financing were used to repay approximately $8 million of the revolving credit facility with the balance used for general corporate purposes.

At December 31, 2025, mortgage maturities amounted to $157.1 million for 2026, with a weighted average interest rate on these expiring maturities of 3.7% for 2026. We are actively engaged with lenders on our 2026 maturities and expect to secure refinancing on competitive terms with robust refinancing proceeds.

Mortgage maturities amounted to $48.7 million for 2027 and $59.8 million for 2028, with a weighted average interest rate on these expiring maturities of 4.8% for 2027 and 3.5% for 2028.

Total debt to total assets was 48.8% at December 31, 2025, compared to 49.0% at September 30, 2025 and to 50.0% at December 31, 2024.

Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value* was 48.8% at December 31, 2025, compared to 50.3% at December 31, 2024.

Adjusted Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Ratio* was 9.0x at December 31, 2025, compared to 9.2x at December 31, 2024.

Distributions

Distributions to unitholders of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT were declared monthly during the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing distributions of $0.45 per unit on an annualized basis. Equivalent distributions are paid on the Class B limited partnership units of PRO REIT Limited Partnership ("Class B LP Units"), a subsidiary of the REIT.

On January 21, 2026, the REIT announced a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit for the month of January 2026. The distribution was paid on February 17, 2026 to unitholders of record as at January 30, 2026.

On February 19, 2026, the REIT announced a cash distribution of March 16, 2026 to unitholders of record as at February 27, 2026.

Strategy

PROREIT remains focused on the successful execution of its strategy for growth by expanding the portfolio organically and through disciplined acquisition, while optimizing its balance sheet and capital allocation. Having successfully completed its transition to a pure-play industrial REIT, PROREIT is focused on strengthening its position as a prominent Canadian light industrial REIT in strong primary and secondary markets and on delivering long-term, sustainable value for its stakeholders. In the medium-term, PROREIT is targeting goals of $2 billion in assets and 45% Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value* in the next three to five years. These medium term goals are based on the REIT's current business plan and strategies and are not intended to be a forecast of future results. See "Forward-Looking Statements".

Investor Conference Call and Webcast Details

PROREIT will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and Fiscal 2025 results on March 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. There will be a question period reserved for financial analysts. To access the conference call, please dial 1-800-990-4777 or 514-400-3794, conference id: 15962.

A recording of the call will be available until March 12, 2026 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450 and using access code: 15962 #

The conference call will also be accessible via live webcast on PROREIT's website at www.proreit.com or at https://app.webinar.net/VzYPEBbEwN6

Annual Meeting of Unitholders

PROREIT will host its annual meeting on June 2, 2026 at 11:00am (ET) in Montreal, Quebec. Additional information regarding the meeting will be contained in the REIT's information circular, which will be prepared in connection with the meeting and available on PROREIT's website in the Investors section under Annual Meeting and at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PROREIT

Founded in 2013, PROREIT (TSX: PRV.UN) is a Canadian industrial real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality properties. With a presence in strong primary and secondary Canadian markets, PROREIT is committed to delivering stable cash flow, disciplined growth and long-term value for its unitholders.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

PROREIT's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition to reported IFRS measures, industry practice is to evaluate real estate entities giving consideration, in part, to certain non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios and other specified financial measures (collectively, "non-IFRS measures"). Without limitation, measures followed by the suffix "*" in this press release are non-IFRS measures.

As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, PROREIT discloses and discusses in this press release (i) certain non-IFRS financial measures, including: Adjusted Debt, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"); adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"); annualized adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Annualized Adjusted EBITDA"); funds from operations ("FFO"); gross book value ("Gross Book Value"); net asset value ("NAV") and Same Property NOI and (ii) certain non-IFRS ratios, including: Adjusted Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Ratio; Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value; AFFO Payout Ratio – Basic; AFFO Payout Ratio – Diluted; Basic AFFO per Unit; Diluted AFFO per Unit; Basic FFO per Unit; Diluted FFO per Unit; Debt Service Coverage Ratio; Interest Coverage Ratio; and NAV per Unit. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. PROREIT's method of calculating these non-IFRS measures may differ from other issuers and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts or issuers. PROREIT has presented such non-IFRS measures and ratios as management believes they are relevant measures of PROREIT's underlying operating and financial performance. For information on the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the REIT, composition of the non-IFRS measures, a description of how PROREIT uses these measures and an explanation of how these measures provide useful information to investors, refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of PROREIT's management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, dated March 4, 2026, available on PROREIT's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, which is incorporated by reference into this press release. As applicable, the reconciliations for each non-IFRS measure are outlined below. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net cash flows provided by operating activities, cash and cash equivalents, total assets, total equity, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of PROREIT's performance, liquidity, cash flows and profitability.

Table 2 - Reconciliation of net operating income to net income and comprehensive income

(CAD $ thousands) 3 Months Ended December 31 2025 3 Months Ended December 31 2024 Year Ended December 31 2025 Year Ended December 31 2024 Net operating income $ 16,059 $ 14,653 $ 63,431 $ 58,523









General and administrative expenses 1,479 1,408 5,439 5,350 Long-term incentive plan expense 1,909 (14) 4,002 2,824 Depreciation of property and equipment 139 82 593 590 Amortization of intangible assets 61 61 245 245 Interest and financing costs 6,255 5,826 24,545 23,173 Distributions - Class B LP Units 436 134 1,241 568 Fair value adjustment - Class B LP Units 2,904 (742) 2,493 619 Fair value adjustment - investment properties 663 6,665 (11,294) 24,519 Fair value adjustment - derivative financial instruments 483 (509) 1,738 (839) Other income (1,115) (1,123) (4,171) (4,407) Other expenses 602 654 2,209 2,379 Debt settlement costs 81 332 1,043 1,126 Net income and comprehensive income $ 2,162 $ 1,879 $ 35,348 $ 2,376

Table 3 - Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to net operating income (as reported in the consolidated financial statements)

(CAD $ thousands) 3 Months Ended December 31 2025 3 Months Ended December 31 2024 Year Ended December 31 2025 Year Ended December 31 2024 Property revenue $ 26,230 $ 24,883 $ 104,101 $ 99,213 Property operating expenses 10,171 10,230 40,670 40,690 NOI (net operating income) as reported in the financial statements 16,059 14,653 63,431 58,523 Straight-line rent adjustment (307) (139) (1,079) (477) NOI after straight-line rent adjustment 15,752 14,514 62,352 58,046









NOI sourced from:







Acquisitions (1,545) – (5,596) (647) Dispositions (82) (1,451) (3,745) (8,306) Same Property NOI (1) $ 14,125 $ 13,063 $ 53,011 $ 49,093 Number of same properties 98 98 97 97

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Table 4 - Summary of Same Property NOI by asset class

(CAD $ thousands) 3 Months Ended December 31 2025 3 Months Ended December 31 2024 Year Ended December 31 2025 Year Ended December 31 2024 Industrial $ 12,827 $ 11,760 $ 47,932 $ 44,035 Retail 910 881 3,402 3,449 Office 388 422 1,677 1,609 Same Property NOI (1) $ 14,125 $ 13,063 $ 53,011 $ 49,093

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Table 5 - Reconciliation of AFFO and FFO to net income and comprehensive income

(CAD $ thousands except unit, per unit amounts and unless otherwise stated) 3 Months Ended December 31 2025 3 Months Ended December 31 2024 Year Ended December 31 2025 Year Ended December 31 2024 Net income and comprehensive income for the period $ 2,162 $ 1,879 $ 35,348 $ 2,376 Add:







Long-term incentive plan 1,084 (669) 1,853 945 Distributions - Class B LP Units 436 134 1,241 568 Fair value adjustment - investment properties 663 6,665 (11,294) 24,519 Fair value adjustment - Class B LP Units 2,904 (742) 2,493 619 Fair value adjustment - derivative financial instrument 483 (509) 1,738 (839) Amortization of intangible assets 61 61 245 245 FFO (1) $ 7,793 $ 6,819 $ 31,624 $ 28,433 Deduct:







Straight-line rent adjustment $ (307) $ (139) $ (1,079) $ (477) Maintenance capital expenditures (72) (87) (399) (353) Stabilized leasing costs (1,203) (922) (4,533) (3,570) Add:







Long-term incentive plan 825 655 2,149 1,879 Amortization of financing costs 400 346 1,619 1,432 Accretion expense - Convertible Debentures 95 94 379 375 Debt settlement costs 81 332 1,043 1,126 AFFO (1) $ 7,612 $ 7,098 $ 30,803 $ 28,845 Basic FFO per unit (1)(2) $ 0.1161 $ 0.1125 $ 0.4891 $ 0.4690 Diluted FFO per unit (1)(2) $ 0.1148 $ 0.1113 $ 0.4800 $ 0.4646 Basic AFFO per unit (1)(2) $ 0.1134 $ 0.1171 $ 0.4764 $ 0.4758 Diluted AFFO per unit (1)(2) $ 0.1122 $ 0.1159 $ 0.4676 $ 0.4713 Distributions declared per Unit and Class B LP unit $ 0.1125 $ 0.1125 $ 0.4500 $ 0.4500 AFFO Payout Ratio – Basic (1) 99.1 % 96.1 % 94.5 % 94.6 % AFFO Payout Ratio – Diluted (1) 100.3 % 97.1 % 96.2 % 95.5 % Basic weighted average number of units (2)(3) 67,142,798 60,634,909 64,664,039 60,627,925 Diluted weighted average number of units (2)(3) 67,864,045 61,251,790 65,880,324 61,197,011

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures". (2) FFO and AFFO per unit is calculated as FFO or AFFO, as the case may be, divided by the total of the weighted average number of basic or diluted units, as applicable, added to the weighted average number of Class B LP Units outstanding during the period. (3) Total basic units consist of trust units and Class B LP Units. Total diluted units also includes deferred trust units and restricted trust units issued under the REIT's long-term incentive plan.

Table 6 - Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and comprehensive income

(CAD $ thousands) 3 Months Ended December 31 2025 3 Months Ended December 31 2024 Year Ended December 31 2025 Year Ended December 31 2024 Net income and comprehensive income $ 2,162 $ 1,879 $ 35,348 $ 2,376 Interest and financing costs 6,255 5,826 24,545 23,173 Depreciation of property and equipment 139 82 593 590 Amortization of intangible assets 61 61 245 245 Fair value adjustment - Class B LP Units 2,904 (742) 2,493 619 Fair value adjustment - investment properties 663 6,665 (11,294) 24,519 Fair value adjustment - derivative financial instrument 483 (509) 1,738 (839) Distributions - Class B LP Units 436 134 1,241 568 Straight-line rent (307) (139) (1,079) (477) Long-term incentive plan expense 1,909 (14) 4,002 2,824 Debt settlement costs 81 332 1,043 1,126 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,786 $ 13,575 $ 58,875 $ 54,724 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 59,144 $ 54,300 $ 58,875 $ 54,724

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Table 7 - Calculation of Adjusted Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

(CAD $ thousands) 3 Months Ended December 31 2025 3 Months Ended December 31 2024 Year Ended December 31 2025 Year Ended December 31 2024 Adjusted Debt (1) $ 527,162 $ 503,436 $ 527,162 $ 503,436









Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,786 $ 13,575 $ 58,875 $ 54,724 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 59,144 $ 54,300 $ 58,875 $ 54,724 Adjusted Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (1) 8.9x 9.3x 9.0x 9.2x

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Table 8 - Calculation of the Interest Coverage Ratio

(CAD $ thousands) 3 Months Ended December 31 2025 3 Months Ended December 31 2024 Year Ended December 31 2025 Year Ended December 31 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,786 $ 13,575 $ 58,875 $ 54,724









Interest expense $ 5,865 $ 5,514 $ 22,932 $ 21,955 Interest Coverage Ratio (1) 2.5x 2.5x 2.6x 2.5x

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Table 9 - Calculation of the Debt Service Coverage Ratio

(CAD $ thousands) 3 Months Ended December 31 2025 3 Months Ended December 31 2024 Year Ended December 31 2025 Year Ended December 31 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,786 $ 13,575 $ 58,875 $ 54,724

Interest expense 5,865 5,514 22,932 21,955 Principal repayments 3,081 3,102 12,730 12,380 Debt Service Requirements $ 8,946 $ 8,616 $ 35,662 $ 34,335 Debt Service Coverage Ratio (1) 1.7x 1.6x 1.7x 1.6x

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Table 10 - Calculation of Gross Book Value, Adjusted Debt and Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value

(CAD $ thousands except unit, per unit amounts and unless otherwise stated) 3 Months

Ended

Dec 31

2025 3 Months

Ended

Sep 30

2025 3 Months

Ended

Jun 30

2025 3 Months

Ended

Mar 31

2025 3 Months

Ended

Dec 31

2024 3 Months

Ended

Sep 30

2024 3 Months

Ended

Jun 30

2024 3 Months

Ended

Mar 31

2024 Total assets, including investment properties stated at fair value $ 1,076,937 $ 1,083,723 $ 1,110,963 $ 1,005,147 $ 997,762 $ 1,003,747 $ 990,199 $ 1,001,575 Accumulated depreciation on property and equipment and intangible assets 4,178 4,649 4,441 4,230 4,011 3,867 3,649 3,409 Gross Book Value (1) $ 1,081,115 $ 1,088,372 $ 1,115,404 $ 1,009,377 $ 1,001,773 $ 1,007,614 $ 993,848 $ 1,004,984

















Debt (non-current and current portion) as reported in the financial statements 525,014 531,143 562,426 495,048 498,571 501,064 486,646 493,624 Reconciling items:















Unamortized financing costs 3,431 3,779 3,917 3,777 4,030 4,369 4,541 4,721 Cumulative accretion expense - Convertible Debentures (2) (971) (876) (781) (687) (592) (498) (404) (310) Cumulative fair value adjustment - derivative financial instruments (2) (312) 171 480 1,565 1,427 917 1,602 (918)

















Adjusted Debt (1) $ 527,162 $ 534,217 $ 566,042 $ 499,703 $ 503,436 $ 505,852 $ 492,385 $ 497,117

















Adjusted Debt to Gross Book Value (1) 48.8 % 49.1 % 50.7 % 49.5 % 50.3 % 50.2 % 49.5 % 49.5 %

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures". (2) Represents the cumulative amounts since issuance of the Convertible Debentures on May 26, 2023. (3) Represents the cumulative amounts since issuance of the Convertible Debentures on May 26, 2023 and the interest rate swap on June 26, 2025.

Table 11 - Calculation of NAV and NAV per Unit

(CAD $ thousands except unit, per unit amounts and unless otherwise stated) 3 Months

Ended

Dec 31

2025 3 Months

Ended

Sep 30

2025 3 Months

Ended

Jun 30

2025 3 Months

Ended

Mar 31

2025 3 Months

Ended

Dec 31

2024 3 Months

Ended

Sep 30

2024 3 Months

Ended

Jun 30

2024 3 Months

Ended

Mar 31

2024 Total unitholders' equity per consolidated financial statements $ 496,892 $ 499,716 $ 493,934 $ 472,994 $ 464,647 $ 469,455 $ 472,812 $ 472,075 Adjustment for Class B LP Units 25,366 22,462 21,958 6,024 6,288 7,030 5,773 7,434 Net Asset Value (NAV) (1) $ 522,258 $ 522,178 $ 515,892 $ 479,018 $ 470,935 $ 476,485 $ 478,585 $ 479,509 Total outstanding Units and Class B LP Units 67,431,683 67,086,522 67,086,522 60,634,909 60,634,909 60,634,909 60,634,909 60,634,909 NAV per Unit (1) $ 7.74 $ 7.78 $ 7.69 $ 7.90 $ 7.77 $ 7.86 $ 7.89 $ 7.91

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements relating to certain expectations, projections, growth plans and other information related to REIT's business strategy and future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond PROREIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements pertaining to the execution by PROREIT of its growth strategy, the future financial and operating performance of PROREIT, and the medium-term goals of the REIT. PROREIT's objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that (i) PROREIT will receive financing on favourable terms; (ii) the future level of indebtedness of PROREIT and its future growth potential will remain consistent with the REIT's current expectations; (iii) there will be no changes to tax laws adversely affecting PROREIT's financing capacity or operations; (iv) the impact of the current economic climate and the current global financial conditions on PROREIT's operations, including its financing capacity and asset value, will remain consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; (v) the performance of PROREIT's investments in Canada will proceed on a basis consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; and (vi) capital markets will provide PROREIT with readily available access to equity and/or debt.

The medium-term goals of the REIT disclosed under "Strategy" are based on the REIT's current business plan and strategies and are not intended to be a forecast of future results. The medium-term goals contemplate the REIT's historical growth and certain assumptions including but not limited to (i) current global capital market conditions, (ii) access to capital, (iii) interest rate exposure, (iv) availability of high-quality industrial properties for acquisitions, and (v) capacity to finance acquisitions on an accretive basis.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. PROREIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in PROREIT's latest annual information form and "Risk and Uncertainties" in PROREIT's management's discussion and analysis for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2025, which are available under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information: Investor Relations: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552