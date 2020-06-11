MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held today in a virtual format.

A total of approximately 11.51% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented at the meeting, and each of the eight trustees of the REIT was re-elected as trustee of the REIT. Each trustee was re-elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Trustee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld

Peter Aghar 4,524,260 98.38% 74,629 1.62%

James W. Beckerleg 4,518,487 98.25% 80,402 1.75%

Vincent Chiara 4,494,158 97.72% 104,731 2.28%

Martin Coté 4,524,174 98.38% 74,715 1.62%

Shenoor Jadavji 4,522,383 98.34% 76,506 1.66%

John Levitt 4,508,830 98.04% 90,059 1.96%

Gérard A. Limoges 4,486,939 97.57% 111,950 2.43%

Ronald E. Smith 4,493,131 97.70% 105,758 2.30%

The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (www.proreit.com) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 93 commercial properties across Canada representing over 4.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in March 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong primary and secondary markets in Québec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, CA, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552

