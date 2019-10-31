PROREIT Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) will release its 2019 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after markets close. Mr. James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gordon G. Lawlor, Executive Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 (EDT) to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to dial in to the call, which will include a question period. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call via the live audio webcast in listen-only mode.

PROREIT's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 will be made available on PROREIT's website at proreit.com in the Investor Information section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

Q3 2019 Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM (EDT)

Dial-in numbers: (888) 390-0605 or 416-764-8609 or 514-225-7341

Live audio webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2125687/83C5C9F2BFAA48DD9C79D3E0C9A0969E

Conference Recording Playback

Access telephone numbers: 888 390 0541 or 416 764 8677



Access code: 545796 #

The audio replay will be available on PROREIT's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About PROREIT

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 91 commercial properties across Canada representing over 4.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

For further information: Mélanie Tardif, CPA, CMA, mtardif@rppelican.ca