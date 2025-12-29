BURNABY, BC, Dec. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia concerning ticket prices for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC v. Inter Miami CF match held on May 25, 2024 (the "Match"). The settlement is subject to court approval at an upcoming hearing.

The class action alleges that misleading promotional materials were used in selling tickets to the Match, since the materials used the images of certain players on Inter Miami CF's roster that ultimately did not play in the Match.

The defendants deny any wrongdoing or liability and assert that the claim is without merit. The defendants maintain that they have strong defences to the proposed class action.

If approved, the terms of the settlement will apply to all individuals worldwide who held a ticket to the Match--whether or not they attended--excluding tickets provided for free or distributed to Whitecaps employees, players, and their families.

Key terms of the proposed settlement include:

Ticketing Policy Updates : The Whitecaps will revise their Ticketing Terms and Conditions to state that team rosters and player participation are subject to change and cannot be guaranteed.





: The Whitecaps will revise their Ticketing Terms and Conditions to state that team rosters and player participation are subject to change and cannot be guaranteed. Additional Disclosure on Ticketmaster : The Whitecaps will seek to add language to the popup notice on Ticketmaster's site to inform buyers that player appearances are not guaranteed.





: The Whitecaps will seek to add language to the popup notice on Ticketmaster's site to inform buyers that player appearances are not guaranteed. Improved Visibility of Terms : The link to the Whitecaps' Ticketing Terms and Conditions will be moved to a more prominent location on the team's website.





: The link to the Whitecaps' Ticketing Terms and Conditions will be moved to a more prominent location on the team's website. Donations to Charitable Organizations: The defendants will pay a total of CAD $475,000, which will be distributed to three charitable organizations involved in sports: KidSport BC, Canada SCORES (Vancouver General Fund), and BGC South Coast BC.

For greater certainty, the settlement does not contemplate distribution of monetary benefits to the Settlement Class.

The settlement will be considered for approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia at a settlement approval hearing, which has been set for February 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, BC. At the hearing, the Court will consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the settlement class. The Court may also decide on the legal fees and expenses to which the lawyers for the plaintiff will seek, in an amount not exceeding 33% plus taxes, which will be deducted from the funds to be donated if approved by the Court.

Class members may object to the settlement by making a submission in writing prior to January 28, 2026. Class members may also opt-out of the settlement if they wish to preserve their legal rights to pursue an individual claim for the issues raised in the class action lawsuit.

For more information about your rights and how to speak to the Settlement, please see the Certification Notice available online at https://evolinklaw.com/vancouver-whitecaps-class-action/.

