LONDON, ON, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - A CAD $2.729 million settlement has been reached in class action lawsuits in Québec, British Columbia and Ontario with two companies that were engaged in the business of offering Vehicle Carrier Services between certain ports.

The defendants Höegh Autoliners AS and Höegh Autoliners Inc. (together "Höegh") allegedly conspired with other suppliers of Vehicle Carrier Services to fix, raise, maintain or stabilize prices in Canada between February 1, 1997, and December 31, 2012 (the "Class Period").

To be a member of one of the class actions, persons or entities must have purchased or leased a vehicle in Canada that was transported by Vehicle Carrier Services during the Class Period or purchased Vehicle Carrier Services in Canada during the Class Period.

Most vehicles manufactured overseas are transported to Canada by Vehicle Carrier Services.

Vehicle Carrier Services (sometimes referred to as "RoRo") means paid international vehicle carrier shipping services on vessels configured to allow wheeled vehicles to "roll on" from the port ramp to the vessel ramp and be parked on the vessel and then "roll off" at the shipping destination.

Höegh has agreed to pay CAD $2.729 million in exchange for a full release of the claims against them. They have also agreed to provide information and cooperation that will help with the ongoing case against the remaining companies.

The settlement requires approval from the courts in Québec, British Columbia and Ontario. If the settlement is approved, the settlement funds will not be distributed at this time. The class actions are ongoing against other companies and there is the potential for additional monetary recoveries to be obtained for the classes. At a future date (to be determined), the courts will approve how the settlement funds should be distributed and how you can make a claim. A further notice will be provided when the claims process commences.

For more detailed information, to view the Settlement Agreement and the court-approved notices and to learn more about your rights at this stage of the litigation, please visit www.RoRoClassAction.com.

SOURCE Foreman & Company (Canada, excluding QC and BC), CFM Lawyers LLP (BC) and Belleau Lapointe, s.e.n.c.r.l. (QC)

Media contact: English: Jonathan Foreman (Foreman & Company - excl. QC and BC) - [email protected] 519.914.1175 ext. 102; David G.A. Jones (CFM Lawyers LLP) - [email protected] - 604.331.9528; Français: Maxime Nasr (Belleau Lapointe) - [email protected] - 514.987.6672; Marie-Ève Dumont (Option consommateurs) - 514.777.6133