Properly Investment Company Ltd. and Spur Point Capital Inc. Early Warning Report

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Properly Investment Company Ltd. ("Properly") and Spur Point Capital Inc. ("Spur Point") announce that, on June 17, 2026, Properly agreed to transfer ownership of an aggregate of 1,599,691 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX: SWP) ("Swiss Water" or the "Issuer") to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spur Point (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will not occur through any stock exchange or other securities market.

The Purchased Shares will be acquired for aggregate consideration of CAD$7,036,366, being approximately CAD$4.399 per common share of the Issuer, representing Properly's cost of the shares. Immediately prior to the Transaction, Spur Point did not beneficially own or exercise control over any securities of the Issuer. Immediately after completion of the Transaction, Spur Point will own 1,599,691 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 16.68% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Immediately prior to the Transaction, Properly owned or exercised control over 1,599,691 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 16.68% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Immediately after completion of the Transaction, Properly will not own or exercise control over any securities of the Issuer. The Purchased Shares will be acquired for investment purposes only. Spur Point and Properly may from time to time increase or decrease ownership or control of securities of Swiss Water depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.

As Executive Chairman of Spur Point and Chief Investment Officer of Properly, Mark Vendramin will continue to exercise control and direction over the Purchased Shares following the Transaction. Mr. Vendramin is also a director of Swiss Water.

A copy of the Early Warning Reports with respect to the Transaction have been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office of the Issuer is located at 7750 Beedie Way, Delta, British Columbia, V4G 0A5. The head office of Properly is located at 212 Meridian Road NE, Calgary, Alberta T2A 2N6. The head office of Spur Point is located at Suite 2700, 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1N2.

SOURCE Properly Investment Company Ltd

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning reports, please contact: Mark Vendramin, Chief Investment Officer, Properly Investment Company Ltd./Executive Chairman, Spur Point Capital Inc., [email protected]/403-862-4979