Properly Investment Company Ltd. Early Warning Report

CALGARY, AB , Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Properly Investment Company Ltd. (the "Acquiror") announces that, on November 19, 2025, it acquired an aggregate of 6,791 common shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX: SWP) ("Swiss Water" or the "Issuer") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for total consideration of $30,239 CAD (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror held 1,310,700 Swiss Water common shares, representing approximately 13.73% of Swiss Water's issued and outstanding common shares. As of the Acquiror's Early Warning Report dated September 8, 2025, the Acquiror held 1,126,600 Swiss Water common shares, representing approximately 11.80% of Swiss Water's issued and outstanding common shares. After giving effect to the Acquisition, the Acquiror now holds 1,317,491 Swiss Water common shares, representing approximately 13.80% of Swiss Water's issued and outstanding common shares. This represents an increase of approximately 0.07% in the Acquiror's shareholdings in Swiss Water and an increase of approximately 2.00% in the Acquiror's shareholdings in Swiss Water since the Acquiror's Early Warning Report dated September 8, 2025. The securities were acquired for investment purposes only. The Acquiror may from time to time increase or decrease ownership or control of securities of Swiss Water depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors. A copy of the Early Warning Report has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office of the Issuer is located at 7750 Beedie Way, Delta, British Columbia, V4G 0A5. The head office of the Acquiror is located at 212 Meridian Road NE, Calgary, Alberta T2A 2N6.

About Properly Investment Company

Properly Investment Company Ltd. is an Alberta-based investment holding company focused on long-term value creation through strategic investments.

