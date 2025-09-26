Propel Places on The Globe and Mail's Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the Third Year in a Row

The Company Placed 147 out of 400 Companies, With a Three-Year Growth Rate of 247%

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL) the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced it has ranked No. 147 in the overall list on the 2025 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian businesses based on three-year revenue growth. Propel Holdings earned its spot on the list with a 247% growth rate over three years. This is the third consecutive year that Propel has been recognized, underscoring the company's consistent performance and sustained momentum.

"We are proud to be recognized on Canada's Top Growing Companies list for the third year in a row" said Clive Kinross, CEO of Propel Holdings. "We are also proud that this growth has been profitable with a 607% net income growth rate and 374% adjusted net income over the same three-year period. Propel's growth is driven by our talented team and advanced AI-powered platform, which allow us to serve more consumers overlooked by traditional financial institutions while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders. Until our acquisition of QuidMarket in late 2024, this growth had all been organic. Looking ahead, we are focused on delivering profitable growth and long-term value for our investors while continuing to build financial opportunity for our consumers.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and its Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com.

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.