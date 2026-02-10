Propel to Report Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Announces Dividend Increase

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced today that it will be reporting financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025, after market close on Monday, March 2, 2026. Propel will be hosting a conference call and webcast with a presentation by Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheldon Saidakovsky, Chief Financial Officer before market open on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Conference details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST RapidConnect: Click here Toll-free North America: 1-888-699-1199 Local Toronto: 1-416-945-7677 Webcast: Click here Replay: 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 (PIN: 58846#)

Dividend Increase

Propel also announced today that its board of directors has approved an increase to its dividend from C$0.84 per common share to C$0.90 per common share on an annualized basis and declared a Q1 2026 dividend of C$0.225 per common share. This represents an increase of 7% and the Company's tenth consecutive dividend increase. The dividend will be payable on March 4, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2026. Propel has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands -- Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket -- together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to our sustainable, profitable growth prospects and the amount and timing of our dividend.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 12, 2025, for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Any forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lindsay Finneran-Gingras, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]; Devon Ghelani, Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations, [email protected]