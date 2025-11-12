Prompt and QV Studio join forces to nurture the quantum startups of tomorrow

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Prompt announces a new funding program designed to support the launch of technology projects in the field of quantum technologies, in partnership with QV Studio. This initiative aims to increase the support available to high-potential startups, thereby helping to position Quebec as a leading player in the global quantum economy.

This program, unique in Quebec, will provide support to young research-based companies from the proof of concept (POC) development stage onwards. The most promising projects will receive funding from Prompt of up to $ 50,000 per project.

'This funding strengthens an essential link in the innovation chain by enabling researchers and entrepreneurs to bridge the gap between research and commercialisation,' said Dominique St-Louis, interim executive director of Prompt. He adds that 'by supporting the activities of QV studio, the creator of quantum start-ups born in the heart of Distriq, Sherbrooke's Quantum Innovation Zone, Prompt is confirming its role as a catalyst for technological and economic development in Quebec.'

The financial support, totalling $250,000, will be used exclusively to cover the costs of research carried out by public centres, universities or CCTTs in support of the creation and growth of quantum start-ups. It helps to consolidate the chain of partners that support startups (QV Studio, Distriq, Sherbrooke Quantum Innovation Zone, Quantacet and Quantonation investment funds, and the University of Sherbrooke) with pre-seed investments and access to research infrastructure.

'Prompt's funding acts as a strategic lever for QV Studio's startups. On the one hand, it finances the proofs of concept necessary to trigger private investment. On the other hand, it catalyses collaborations with Quebec's research ecosystem, positioning our startups to secure major public-private partnerships,' emphasises Sarah Jenna, Executive Director of QV Studio.

By strengthening ties between industry, academia and investors, this programm helps accelerate the creation of innovative companies, stimulate highly skilled employment and increase Quebec's competitiveness in a field at the frontier of science and the economy of the future.

About Prompt

Prompt contributes to Quebec's socio-economic development by stimulating technological innovation and collaborative research between businesses and academia. Mandated by the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy (MEIE), Prompt supports projects in strategic areas such as quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Since 2019, Prompt has supported the emergence of quantum technology in Quebec by allocating nearly $ 8 million to 14 collaborative projects with a total value of over $15.5 million, consolidating Quebec's role as a leader in this emerging sector.

À propos de QV Studio

QV Studio est un créateur de startups (venture studio) OBNL, spécialisé en technologies quantiques et situé au cœur de Distriq, Zone Innovation Quantique de Sherbrooke. Sa mission est de bâtir des entreprises quantiques de-novo en identifiant des besoins de marché, des technologies de pointe et des entrepreneurs d'élite. En partenariat stratégique avec les fonds Quantonation et Quantacet, QV Studio transforme les innovations de rupture en succès commerciaux. Il se distingue par son expertise quantique pointue et sa capacité à créer des entreprises, comblant le fossé entre le laboratoire et le marché.

Émilie Delvoye, Direcor of communications, Prompt