Promise Robotics Partners with Mattamy Homes to Scale Up Prefabricated Homebuilding

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Promise Robotics™, an AI and robotics technology company, today announced a multi-year strategic commercial partnership with the Alberta Division of Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder. This partnership marks a major milestone for Promise Robotics as it moves to scale its technology and partnership across North America.

Promise Robotics' technology will support Mattamy Homes in delivering single-family, semi-detached and multi-family residences across two master-planned communities in Alberta, Canada. By integrating Promise Robotics' AI and robotics-powered automation technology with Mattamy's Alberta operations, the partnership will help establish new milestones in industrialized home delivery with greater capital efficiency. The commercial partnership will showcase how advanced technology can enhance scalable, high-quality construction amid ongoing housing and labour shortages.

Promise Robotics' Factory-as-a-Service™ platform gives builders like Mattamy Homes' Alberta Division the ability to adopt "push-button" home manufacturing for faster build times, greater efficiency and reduced costs. Integrating advanced robotics and AI directly into Mattamy's home products in Alberta shows how automated construction is evolving from niche applications to high-volume homebuilding.

"Promise Robotics has developed an industrial backbone to retool and enable homebuilders and manufacturers across many communities," said Ramtin Attar, CEO and Co-Founder of Promise Robotics. "We are thrilled to have Mattamy Homes' Alberta Division join our Robotic Factory-as-a-Service platform in Calgary."

Promise Robotics' facility is staffed by skilled local workers and supported by local supply chains and breakthrough AI. It will serve as a flagship hub for next-generation homebuilding while providing a scalable model that can be replicated in U.S. markets. The facility will serve as a production hub for new Calgary communities, while also offering local builders access to advanced homebuilding capabilities — allowing them to scale faster without investing in costly automation or specialized manufacturing expertise.

"Our partnership with Promise Robotics is an exciting opportunity to explore new ways of building," said Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy Homes' Alberta Division. "By further investing in automation, we can improve efficiency and consistency in the homebuilding process, while also embracing technology to support sustainability, affordability and future growth. This work reflects Mattamy's broader strategic investment in modular housing, which we view as central to the future of homebuilding and homeownership."

Promise Robotics is pioneering the technology platforms that will enable builders to integrate robotics and AI into construction – lowering barriers to adoption and making automation accessible at scale. Through its partnership with Mattamy's Alberta Division, Promise Robotics is demonstrating how leading builders can integrate advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and stay ahead of evolving housing demands. With a forward-looking roadmap, Promise Robotics is laying the foundation for widespread adoption of industrialized homebuilding in communities across North America.

"Working with Promise Robotics is opening up new ways for us to think about building at scale through prefabrication and automation," said Chris Field, Vice President of Finance & Procurement for Mattamy Homes' Alberta Division. "There's incredible potential in the efficiencies this technology can bring, and we're eager to learn and apply it as it continues to evolve."

With its North American expansion roadmap, Promise Robotics is enabling leading builders to embrace automation and stay ahead of rapidly evolving housing demands.

About Promise Robotics Promise Robotics is a Canadian AI and robotics company on a mission to help homebuilders harness automation to increase productivity, reduce costs, and address regional and national housing shortages. Through its proprietary Factory-as-a-Service™ platform, the company offers turnkey, ready-to-deploy industrial robotic systems powered by cloud-based AI software that manages the full production lifecycle — from blueprint to on-site assembly. Promise Robotics was named a Gold Game-Changer in CMHC's Housing Supply Challenge and is expanding across North America with partners in both Canada and the U.S. For more information, visit www.promiserobotics.com .

About Mattamy Homes Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

