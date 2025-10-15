Promise Robotics opens new AI-powered homebuilding facility to boost housing supply in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Promise Robotics, a Canadian AI and robotics company, officially announced full scale production of its flagship robotic homebuilding facility in Calgary, Alberta. This is the second robotic facility established by Promise Robotics in Canada since last year and marks a major milestone in rapid scaling of homegrown advanced AI and robotics.

The facility features over 60,000 sq. ft. of deployment space dedicated to bring increased housing production to the regions with AI-driven robots and opens at a critical time for Alberta, as traditional construction alone fails to close this gap in housing demand. Despite Calgary's third consecutive year of record-breaking growth, experts estimate that Calgary alone must build 9,000 more homes each year beyond current output to restore housing affordability to pre-pandemic levels.

Canada has historically lagged in the country's ability to advance homebuilding through its own technology, often relying on the imports of other international markets. There is a significant gap in strengthening our own industrial ecosystem in a way that limits domestic innovation. Promise Robotics' facilities are meant to strengthen Canada's industrial foundation, allowing the country to develop talent and compete at a global scale.

"The success of prefabrication in Canada needs to come with strong local industries that make the industrial and technological backbone for scaling prefabrication in order to much more lasting economic benefit," said Ramtin Attar, CEO and Co-Founder of Promise Robotics. "We are helping to unlock the housing supply the province urgently needs--not with small pilots, but with real, industrial-scale solutions that empower builders to do more with less. Our facility will help simplify the complexity of automation by enabling builders across Canada and the U.S."

Located at 11575 Stonehill Drive NE, the facility has the ability to manage the production of prefabricated homes in just a few weeks and has already demonstrated its impact on the ground by producing homes for industry leading homebuilding partners like Mattamy Homes Alberta Division since summer 2025.

Marked with a celebration attended by local leaders, builders, and industry partners, the new facility creates more opportunities for the homebuilding industry to build homes faster and more efficiently through automation and robotics. The facility is one more step in empowering Canada to continue to build on its homegrown industrial ecosystem while supporting innovation, automation, and economic growth within Alberta.

"Alberta is a place of innovation, where we solve problems and make life better for the people who call our province home," said Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration. "This investment from Promise Robotics is an important part of the solution to building more homes, faster. I look forward to seeing our housing market grow with the help from their new facility."

Promise Robotics' new Factory-as-a-Service™ (FaaS) facility leverages advanced robotics, AI, and cloud-based automation to enable faster, more efficient, and more affordable homebuilding. The platform allows builders to bypass the massive costs and complexity of setting up their own automated manufacturing lines. Instead, they can tap into a scalable, AI-driven production system that produces high-quality housing components with unmatched precision and speed.

"We are thrilled about this expansion into Calgary which further underscores Promise Robotics' commitment to investing in Alberta," said Rick Christiaanse, CEO at Invest Alberta. "Promise Robotics' innovative technology is a great example of how AI and tech can span across sectors and unlock greater benefits."

The factory will support both large developers and small to mid-sized builders, offering an accessible path to modernization and expansion while creating a template for how cities across North America can address similar housing challenges using next-generation technology. Through increased automation, Promise Robotics gives Canada's homebuilding industry the opportunity to be leaders in addressing the global housing shortage.

Promise Robotics is a Canadian AI and robotics company on a mission to help homebuilders harness automation to increase productivity, reduce costs, and address housing shortages. Promise Robotics was named a Gold Game-Changer in CMHC's Housing Supply Challenge and is expanding its platform across North America. Through its proprietary Factory-as-a-Service™ platform, Promise Robotics offers turnkey robotic systems powered by cloud-based AI software that manages the entire home production lifecycle. For more, visit www.promiserobotics.com.

