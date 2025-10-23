Click here to download the renderings.

MONTREAL, Oct. 23 2025 /CNW/ - Proment Corporationtoday broke ground on the Evolo FLEX project. This high-end rental tower will complete the prestigious Pointe-Nord eco-neighbourhood, one of the few neighbourhoods in Canada certified LEED ND Gold (Neighbourhood Development). Valued at $150 million, this project marks the final phase of a large-scale development redefining urban life along the shore of the St. Lawrence River.

The 26-storey building will comprise 314 units, ranging from 475‑square‑foot studios to three-bedroom units of 1,295 square feet. Located on the waterfront and just steps from the REM station, Evolo FLEX offers future residents the best of both worlds: the tranquility of a green, waterfront community and proximity to downtown Montreal, accessible in only five minutes by public transit.

Complete and inspiring living spaces

Evolo FLEX distinguishes itself with its luxury rental concept, offering residents greater flexibility while maintaining the elegance and quality standards characteristic of the Evolo series. Residents of Evolo FLEX will enjoy amenities that promote well-being, relaxation and conviviality:

Spa including Swedish circuit with hot tubs and cold dunks

Outdoor pool, sauna and open-air gym

Courtyard garden and landscaped areas

Exercise room, lounge and reception hall

Modern coworking spaces with a meeting room

Indoor parking with charging stations and bicycle racks

Construction will span two years, with delivery scheduled for summer 2027.

"Evolo FLEX marks the culmination of a vision launched more than fifteen years ago: that of an exemplary, human-scale waterfront neighbourhood where nature, sustainable mobility and contemporary design coexist in harmony. This new rental tower meets a growing need for flexibility without compromising quality of life. We are extremely proud to launch this final phase of the project, which continues the vision I began with my father in 2008, " said Ilan Gewurz, President of Proment.

"The Evolo FLEX project is distinguished by exemplary collaboration with the borough of Verdun and a shared desire to showcase the area ' s assets. One of the highlights of this commitment is the easement granted to the City to preserve the route of an active transportation corridor and a valued natural ecosystem. The borough commends the vision and commitment of Proment Corporation, reflecting a deep attachment to our community and its values, " said Marie‑Andr é e Mauger, Mayor of the Borough of Verdun.

Pointe‑Nord: a model of sustainable urbanism between city and nature

Pointe-Nord is one of the first eco-neighbourhoods in Canada to earn LEED ND Gold certification. Green roofs, sustainable transportation solutions, rainwater recovery and covered parking lots with parks and inner courtyards are among the features that reduce the environmental footprint of this extraordinary neighbourhood.

Located at the northern tip of Nuns' Island (L'Île‑des‑Sœurs), the Pointe‑Nord neighbourhood offers residents an exceptional riverside environment just minutes from downtown Montreal. Inspired by the walkable villages of Europe, it artfully combines residential towers, six‑ - and seven-storey buildings, townhouses, local shops, and green spaces. Strategically located near the REM and major roadways, the neighbourhood encourages active transportation and community spirit.

The neighbourhood currently has approximately 2,600 residents (roughly 1,700 housing units) representing a total valuation of over $850 Million. Evolo FLEX is the eighth phase of the overall project. Pointe‑Nord covers a total area of 100,000 square metres (1.1 million square feet).

About Proment

Founded in 1965, Proment is a real estate developer renowned for its innovative residential projects, all located on Nuns' Island. Proment has built more than 5,000 condominiums there, and Evolo FLEX is the 22nd high-rise tower the developer has constructed on the island. Proment ' s innovation in design and construction quality has been recognized on numerous occasions, notably by the Association provinciale des constructeurs d ' habitations du Qu é bec (APCHQ), the Institut de d é veloppement urbain (IDU) and the Ordre des architectes du Québec, which have presented the company with many awards, including seven "Builder of the Year" titles over the past 20 years. Proment Corporation, a leader in eco-friendly residential real estate in Quebec, has earned LEED Gold certification for its waterfront projects Le Vistal 1 and 2, Evolo 1, 2 and Evolo NEX and LEED Silver for the Evolo S and Evolo X towers.

Information: Justin Meloche, [email protected], 514‑995‑9704