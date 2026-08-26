Promenades St-Bruno Invests $49.5M, Doubles Its Food Court Capacity, and Creates New Retail Opportunities

ST-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC and MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Promenades St-Bruno, a premier shopping destination on Montreal's South Shore, today announced a transformative $49.5 million redevelopment project that will reimagine its dining experience and create significant new retail opportunities within the centre. The project will create a right-sized, modern food court while enabling the former food court area to be repurposed into highly productive retail space.

"Our vision for Promenades St-Bruno is to continually enhance the customer experience while creating long-term value for our retailers, visitors, and stakeholders," said Julie Morin, General Manager, Promenades St-Bruno. "This investment will transform an already successful dining destination into a modern gathering place with substantially more seating, improved comfort, and a more vibrant atmosphere. At the same time, it will create opportunities to introduce new retail concepts in the former food court space, further strengthening the overall offering at the property."

As part of the redevelopment, the existing lower-level food court will move to the current Marché des Promenades location. The new food court will retain a similar number of food vendors while significantly enhancing the guest experience. The redesigned space will feature approximately double the existing seating capacity to 1,100 seats, creating a larger, brighter, and more welcoming gathering place for shoppers, families, and the surrounding community. The project is designed to better reflect evolving consumer preferences while supporting the strong performance of the centre's food service offering.

The new food court will also feature a direct-access outdoor terrace, allowing visitors to enjoy an open-air space to dine and relax, as well as a dedicated exterior entrance that will enable extended opening hours, takeout, and delivery services beyond the mall's regular operating hours.

Once the relocation is complete, the former food court will be converted into 20,000 square feet of new retail space, further enhancing the centre's merchandising mix.

Throughout construction, Promenades St-Bruno will remain fully operational, including the existing food court, and the centre will implement measures to minimize disruption to shoppers and retailers. Construction is scheduled to begin mid September 2026, with the new food court expected to open in the fall of 2027. The former food court space is expected to be redeveloped and open to customers in November 2028.

About Promenades St-Bruno

Promenades St-Bruno is the leading enclosed shopping destination on Montreal's South Shore. The centre spans more than one million square feet of leasable area and features a diverse mix of leading retailers, dining options, and services. With total annual CRU sales volume of approximately $290 million and annual same store sales productivity exceeding $1,000 per square foot, Promenades St-Bruno is one of Quebec's premier retail destinations.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing Canadian markets. The current portfolio totals 14.6 million square feet, valued at approximately $5.2 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

SOURCE Primaris

Media Contact: Promenades St-Bruno, Valérie Lavoie, [email protected], 514-743-8504