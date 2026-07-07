Project Clean™ and Dispersa™ partner to launch sustainable cleaning products containing food waste-derived biosurfactants in Canada

HAMILTON, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Project Clean™ has partnered with Dispersa™, a Canadian cleantech company that converts food waste into high-performance biosurfactants.

As sustainability pressures intensify across Canadian industries, Project Clean's new lineup provides a path forward, demonstrating that the next era of cleaning is here. The future of cleaning starts today, and it is powered by circular innovation that raises the bar for the entire industry. By incorporating upcycled ingredients into professional-grade cleaning products, this collaboration offers the market a sustainable alternative to conventional palm oil and petroleum-based cleaners, proving that high performance and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. Explore the Natural line and its benefits at projectclean.com.

The new product line utilizes PuraSurf™M, Dispersa's flagship biosurfactant made from locally sourced waste oils and sugars from agri-food side streams, replacing synthetic ingredients with circular chemistry solutions. This launch reinforces Project Clean's long-standing commitment to reducing environmental impact across its product portfolio.

"This partnership evolves how we manufacture our products," said Normand Frechette, President and CEO of Project Clean. "By integrating Dispersa's technology, we are delivering high performance natural products that support environmental stewardship. We are reshaping the future of industrial cleaning in Canada."

"We are honoured to be part of Project Clean's initiative, launching products using upcycled biosurfactants for the first time in the global market," said Nivatha Balendra, Founder and CEO of Dispersa. "Together, we are demonstrating that circularity can be a standard part of responsible supply chains while enhancing product performance."

About Project Clean

Project Clean™ is a Canadian supplier of professional cleaning solutions, engineered to combine high performance with environmental stewardship. Using circular chemistry and sustainable supply chain practices, the company manufactures concentrated formulas that cut resource use and waste. Project Clean serves the commercial and industrial sectors by proving that rigorous hygiene standards and ecological responsibility can coexist.

About Dispersa

Dispersa™ is a Canadian CleanTech company and pioneer of commercializing upcycled biosurfactants. The company manufactures high-performance biosurfactants derived from agri-food side streams, providing a scalable circular alternative to conventional surfactants with upcycled alternatives, Dispersa contributes to reducing the environmental footprint of everyday industrial products without compromising efficacy.

SOURCE Project Clean

Media Contact at Project Clean: Name: Eliane Frechette, Position: Marketing Creative Lead, Phone: 1-800-663-9925, Email: [email protected]