Sponsored by the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec (MEI), the Urgel-Archambault Award recognizes excellence and influence in physics, mathematics, computer science, or engineering.

"Professor Rosei is a strong component of INRS and our activities. Through his achievements and leadership, he significantly inspires the scientific community and, in particular, the members of our university. His work on nanotechnology is particularly promising and his results are fruitful. We are proud to have him among us."

Marc A. Gauthier, Acting director of the Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre

Research, a force for training here and everywhere

Federico Rosei has been a professor at INRS for nearly 20 years and has developed an innovative research program in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology. His most original work focuses on new nanomaterials with promising optoelectronic and photovoltaic properties.

"INRS is built on the core values of excellence, interdisciplinarity, commitment, equity, and integrity. Federico Rosei's performance in both research and research training illustrates his commitment to excellence and to INRS. It demonstrates his commitment to an evolving world."

Luc-Alain Giraldeau, Chief Executive Officer of INRS

Professor Rosei's efforts go far beyond research. He also stands out for his service to the community, particularly for his commitment in the training of the next generation of scientists. As chairholder of UNESCO Chair in Materials and Technologies for Energy Conversion, Saving and Storage, he is particularly involved in the education of young scientists from the Global South.

The MATECSS Chair aims at training highly qualified personnel and transferring knowledge to Global South countries in the field of renewable energy. Its training program offers research internship opportunities in the laboratories of the 12 members of the Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre who participate in the Chair's activities, as well as professors from partner universities in more than 20 countries in Africa, the Americas and Asia.

"Training activities are at the heart of our approach, and I strongly encourage exchanges between students and young scientists from developing countries," says Professor Rosei, who also holds the Chaire de recherche du Canada sur les matériaux nanostructurés. "To promote knowledge transfer, I organize workshops and courses to disseminate not only scientific knowledge, but also my experience as a researcher around the world."

One of the courses offered to students from emerging countries is on the topic of energy and climate change. The professor covers the basic concepts of energy, its links with the environment and the economy, as well as issues of sustainable development, renewable energy, and climate change.

The Techniques de survie scientifique course focuses on the challenges of a career in science. "It is essential for the next generation to know how to write scientific articles and present their research. Writing scientific projects, the peer-review system, scientific presentations, finding a job, and passing a job interview are also at the heart of our professional lives," says Professor Rosei.

Federico Rosei has received numerous awards, including the Rutherford Memorial Medal from the Royal Society of Canada (2011). A Fellow of ASM International and a member of the World Academy of Ceramics, he was also elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 2014, at the age of 42 – one of the youngest in the history of this national academy.

Professor Rosei collaborates with scientists from 36 countries, including Algeria, Belgium, France, Morocco, and Switzerland.

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec and in Canada. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

Twitter

Facebook

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

For further information: Sophie Laberge, Service des communications et des affaires publiques de l'INRS, 514 771-8256, [email protected]