Product Recall: PC® Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins, 908 g

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Ltd., is recalling PC® Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins, 908 g, UPC: 060383982034, with a best before date of 2024 JL 08. While there have been no reported cases of illness relating to the product, it is being recalled from the marketplace as the product may contain chocolate covered almonds.

The product was sold across Canada at the following stores: Superstore™, Fortinos™, Loblaws™, Valu-Mart™, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs™, Nofrills™, Atlantic Superstore™, Dominion™, ProvigoMC, MaxiMC, AxepMC, IntermarcheMC, Extra Foods™, Real Canadian Wholesale Club™.

Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: regarding the recall, customers can contact customer service via www.loblaw.ca or 1-888-495-5111.