Product Recall: PC® Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC® Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast, 730g units with the UPC code 0 60383 20663 5 and best before 2020 JA 10. The product contains mustard which is not declared on the label and could pose a health risk for anyone with a mustard allergy. The product was sold between December 16, 2019 to January 6, 2020 at the following stores:

Ontario: Fortinos®, Independent ®, Loblaws®, Real Canadian Superstore®, No Frills®, Valu-Mart®, Zehrs®, Wholesale Club® and affiliated independent stores

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore®, Dominion®, Independent ®, No Frills®, and affiliated independent stores

Québec: Maxi®, Maxi & Cie®, Provigo®, Provigo le Marché®, Axep®, Intermarche®, and affiliated independent stores

West: Extra Foods®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Wholesale Club®, No Frills®, Independent® and affiliated independent stores

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The safety of customers is our top concern.

For further information: regarding the recall, customers can contact customer service via http://www.presidentschoice.ca/en_CA/customer-service-feedback-form.html or 1-888-495-5111.

