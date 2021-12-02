ProAnt, an Abracon, LLC brand, is Recognized as One of Sweden Technology Fast 50 Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Abracon is excited to share that ProAnt has been recognized as one of the Sweden Technology Fast 50 companies in 2021. This program, within Deloitte Private, supports public and private companies in the technology industry.

Created by Deloitte in 1995 in San Jose, California, the Sweden Technology Fast 50 initiative acknowledges the accomplishments of technology companies in over 20 regions in Europe, Asia, and Australia based on average revenue increase over a four-year period. This notable award recognizes companies' forward-thinking solutions and services, and further marks Sweden as a leader in the technology space.

"I'm happy that ProAnt is among the fastest-growing innovative technology companies in Sweden showing that the new antenna concepts developed by ProAnt are attractive for our customers. Both our OnBoard and Niche antenna technologies have been a great success in the market with robust performance for wireless connectivity," said ProAnt managing director, Tomas Rutfors.

ProAnt, acquired in July 2021 by Abracon, LLC, an industry leader in passive components, is now part of the Abracon family of brands. Abracon's global footprint combined with its industry-leading distribution network brings ProAnt's technology to customers across the globe. ProAnt's technical expertise and patented technology provide great additions to Abracon's growing antenna portfolio. The wide range of embedded and external antennas includes featured products such as Niche, OnBoard, Inside, Ex-It, and Outside antennas.

"The acquisition comes during a time when the worldwide antenna market is growing at a double-digit rate. Abracon will continue to capitalize on this significant growth and expand its offering in the antenna market through an aggressive growth plan. Combining our offerings will help us move quickly towards Abracon's next phase of expansion – as a leading global antenna provider," said Swati Srivastava, Senior Product Line Manager – RF & Antenna.

About Abracon, LLC

Founded in 1992, Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing devices, RF & antenna, and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, Abracon has sales, engineering, and operations teams around the globe. With service, quality, and technical expertise at the company's core, Abracon powers the AEL Crystals, Ecliptek, Fox, ILSI, and the ProAnt brands while enabling innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond. Learn more at www.abracon.com.

