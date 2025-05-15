Abracon Launches E-Commerce Capability on Abracon.com for Seamless Online Purchasing

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Abracon, a leader in frequency control, timing, power, magnetics, RF and antenna solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their new E-Commerce capability on their website, enabling customers to purchase products directly from www.abracon.com.

This marks a new standard for convenience in their mission to deliver faster, more personalized experiences to customers around the world. Engineers, buyers, and design teams can now explore Abracon's extensive product portfolio, add items to their cart, and check out securely - all from one centralized location. Real-time pricing, product availability, and comparison design tools are now integrated into product parametric search and part detail pages to streamline the sourcing process for prototyping and production needs.

"The launch of our E-Commerce capability marks a significant milestone in Abracon's digital evolution," explains Tony Roybal, President and Chief Executive Officer at Abracon. "By enabling customers to purchase directly from our website, it allows Abracon to support our customers by improving accessibility and reinforcing our commitment to delivering leading NPIs and expanded product offerings, greater value, flexibility, and service across every stage of the customer journey."

The new E-Commerce feature complements Abracon's existing distribution network by offering another efficient channel for product evaluation and purchasing. Customers can still check "Channel Inventory" on product pages to access stock availability across their authorized distributors network.



About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

