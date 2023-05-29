Pro Golfers Challenged to 'Make Turkeys' at RBC Canadian Open

Think Turkey and Golf Canada Team Up to Support First Tee

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - This summer, Think Turkey is proud to be an official partner of Golf Canada and this year's RBC Canadian Open June 5 to 11 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto and the CPKC Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver from August 21 to 27.

The partnership will tee up the first ever Make Birdies Count challenge at both events, calling on players to make 'turkeys,' (known as three birdies in a row – or better!) to benefit First Tee - Canada, a national organization focused on introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people, with a donation of up to $15,000.

"Like a delicious turkey dinner, golf brings people of all ages together." said Darren Ference, Chair of Turkey Farmers of Canada. "We're proud to partner with Golf Canada to support First Tee, which introduces youth to a sport that helps build confidence, character and connections to communities."

"We are very excited to welcome Think Turkey as an Official Partner of Golf Canada, the RBC Canadian Open, and the CPKC Women's Open," said Lisa Ferkul, Chief Commercial Officer of Golf Canada. "The Make Birdies Count challenge is a great initiative and we're looking forward to working alongside their team on this fun competitive story on the course, while making an impact that will benefit First Tee – Canada."

Graham DeLaet, Canadian Golf Broadcaster and PGA TOUR Player, has signed on as an ambassador for the Make Birdies Count challenge, promoting it to players, media, the Golf Canada network and fans.

"A turkey on the golf course or at home is always exciting," said Graham DeLaet. "First Tee - Canada is a charity that's close to many players hearts, including mine, and I'm pleased to help raise awareness for the Make Birdies Count challenge and drive some added competition for a great cause."

Turkey Player Stats

At the 2022, RBC Canadian Open, pros made 45 turkeys at St. George's Golf & Country Club, with defending champ Rory McIlroy achieving one. Players in the CPKC Women's Open in 2022 made 25 turkeys, with Brooke Henderson scoring one and Lydia Ko and Stephanie Kyriacou achieving two turkeys.

Chances for a Turkey at RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club

The back nine of Oakdale golf course presents the greatest opportunity for a turkey with holes 12 (553 yards, par 5), 13 (424 yards, par 4), 14 (172 yards, par 3), 15 (419 yards, par 4), 16 (398 yards, par 4), 17 (432 yards, par 4), and 18 (494 yards, par 5) most likely for players to make three birdies in a row. Defending RBC Open champion, Rory McIlroy, may be on a path to achieve the ultimate turkey - three consecutive wins of the Canadian Open.

"The Canadian turkey industry prides itself on serving our communities through programs that fight food insecurity and support youth," said Nicolas Paillat, Director, Chicken and Turkey Primary Processing Sectors. "We're proud that the Make Birdies Count challenge will support and empower youth through the sport of golf to build values and skills which will serve them for life and fuel their game."

Golf Canada and Think Turkey will be sharing a daily 'turkey tally' during the RBC Canadian Open and the CPKC Women's Open. Visit Thinkturkey.ca to learn more.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council's Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think Turkey TM / Pensez Dindon MC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The five-year, fully integrated program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing more than 319,000 golfers and 1,435 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

About First Tee – Canada

First Tee enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with life skills curriculum, First Tee creates learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids carry to everything they do. In 2020, Golf Canada partnered with First Tee to launch First Tee – Canada. Together, the partnership brings First Tee's youth development emphasis to strengthen Golf Canada's junior golf activities – previously conducted under the Future Links brand – that reach kids in communities, schools, and golf facilities.

