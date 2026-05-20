Priority Software Unveils Priority's AI First ERP Powered by an Embedded aiERP Companion and Specialized AI Agents

The V26.0 release embeds an AI-powered Companion and autonomous AI agents across finance, sales, and supply chain modules, enabling enterprise teams to manage ERP workflows through natural language.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a global provider of AI-based cloud ERP and business management solutions today announced Priority ERP V26.0, a breakthrough release advancing the embedded AI strategy introduced with aiERP in 2025. At the heart of the release is the new aiERP Companion and a growing family of specialized AI agents that automate processes, surface insights, and orchestrate work across the enterprise, so teams can stop keying data and start directing intelligence through natural conversation.

aiERP Companion & Intelligent Business Agents in Action | | Priority ERP V26.0 Speed Speed

V26.0 centers on innovative, embedded AI technology. The aiERP Companion functions within Priority ERP, activating agents that are integrated natively into core modules such as finance, sales, and supply chain. These agents are designed as specialized services that analyze signals, enrich and validate data, and execute operational tasks such as creating journal entries and receipt postings, assisting with invoice processing, setting up vendors and products, generating purchase orders, performing inventory checks counts and forecasts, and more. Together, the aiERP Companion and Agents form an intelligent backbone that coordinates workflows across departments and scales with evolving business needs.

Priority's aiERP Companion improves the user experience by allowing users to ask, instruct, and approve in natural language while the Companion brings together the right actions, help, data, and insights. This allows users to complete tasks much faster, more efficiently, and with less errors.

This architecture is engineered for continuous growth. Priority is actively building and expanding the agent ecosystem, increasing coverage and sophistication to deliver a proactive and predictive ERP. In upcoming releases, agents will apply advanced analytics to detect anomalies, forecast collections, and trigger automated workflows, moving operational intelligence closer to real time. The result will be a system that augments established ERP capabilities with embedded AI services that are resilient, auditable, and tuned for enterprise workloads.

V26.0 introduces additional upgrades that reinforce the platform's intelligence layer. Enhancements include AI–assisted analytics creation and descriptive analytics for charts and reports, improving the way operational data is transformed into structured insights and AI–assisted reconciliations that accelerate matching for banks, accounts and credit cards.

"Our focus is outcomes," comments Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority. "The aiERP Companion and specialized agents analyze signals, trigger workflows, and execute routine operations inside the ERP, reducing manual effort while elevating decision quality and on–time performance across the business."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KokD9T68w9A

Priority ERP V26.0 expands embedded AI with an aiERP companion and specialized agents that automate workflows across finance, sales, and supply chain, power AI reconciliations and analytics, and shift ERP from reactive to proactive with signals and forecasts.

About Priority Software

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully featured Cloud ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the cloud, on premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium and Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000 customers in 70 countries to manage and grow their business.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KokD9T68w9A

SOURCE Priority Software Ltd.

Lea Levy, [email protected], +972538979546