Priority Acquires Expo-Net in Strategic Move to Strengthen Construction Industry Solutions Portfolio

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Priority Software, a leading global provider of ERP and business management software announces the acquisition of Expo-Net, a developer of advanced cloud platforms for construction and architecture industry management.

The acquisition of Expo-Net aligns with Priority's recent acquisition strategy, through which the company has expanded into various sectors including: retail, hospitality, education, and logistics warehouse management. This acquisition is expected to further strengthen Priority's leading position in management systems for the construction industry, which is undergoing advanced digitalization worldwide.

Integrating Expo-Net's technology into Priority's product suite will enable customers in the construction industry to access a comprehensive and dedicated solution, connecting on-site project management with the organizations' core business systems.

Expo-Net's system includes built-in and unique components that integrate into a comprehensive framework aimed at central control, full coordination between all parties, process optimization, and significant cost savings. These capabilities will be integrated with Priority's flexible and open platform, which already includes financial, logistic, and operational modules alongside construction industry-specific modules. The combined solution will provide construction industry managers with comprehensive real-time insights in two key areas: project status and overall business performance. Managers will be able to oversee everything from initial planning to on-site execution, while maintaining full control over supply chain operations, contractor management, budgets, and resource allocation.

"The acquisition of Expo-Net is a significant milestone in our journey to provide innovative and comprehensive solutions to our many construction industry clients," says Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority. "Combining Expo-Net's deep expertise in construction project management with our advanced and open platform will allow us to offer an end-to-end solution for this strategic and growing sector including construction, development, and architecture companies. The synergy between the companies will create unique value for our customers, thanks to the integration between both companies' technological systems."

Avi Arad, founder and CEO of Expo-Net added: "After years of leading innovation in construction industry management, we are excited to join the Priority family. For us, this is a natural move that will allow us to leverage our developed platform to the next level. Priority's acquisition of Expo-Net will not only create added value and increase the range of solutions and services for our customers but will also accelerate our growth in local and international markets where Priority operates. By joining forces with Priority, we can offer customers a broader and richer solution, from a dedicated management platform to an advanced ERP system, thereby contributing to improving our customers' project performance and success."

About Priority

Priority Software is a leading provider of comprehensive business management solutions, including ERP, retail, and hospitality solutions. The company's innovative portfolio combines AI technology and cloud-based architecture to deliver flexible, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Recognized by leading industry analysts including Gartner and IDC for its product innovation, Priority's advanced platforms provide real-time insights, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer experiences across all business touchpoints. With a strong global presence through offices in the US, Belgium, and Israel, and an extensive network of business partners, Priority serves over 75,000 customers in 70 countries, enabling organizations of all sizes to optimize their operations and drive sustainable growth. Priority Software is backed by Blackstone as a majority stakeholder. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

