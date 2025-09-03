Priority Acquires SCS, Strengthening Its Warehouse Management Solutions Expertise

In an era of digital transformation, efficient warehouse management has become a critical component of enterprise success. Priority Software's strategic acquisition of SCS marks a significant leap forward in providing comprehensive, intelligent logistics solutions.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Priority Software, a leading global provider of ERP and business management software announces the acquisition of SCS, a prominent implementation company specializing in Priority's mobile workforce and native Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) solutions.

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) are increasingly recognized as a pivotal module within Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) ecosystems. Priority Cloud ERP's native WMS solution stands out with its advanced AI capabilities. By integrating real-time inventory tracking, automated routing, and advanced analytics powered by artificial intelligence, Priority's WMS enables businesses to optimize storage, reduce operational costs, minimize errors, and dramatically improve supply chain efficiency.

SCS has established itself as a leading implementation partner, specializing exclusively in deploying Priority's native WMS solution as an integral part of the comprehensive ERP ecosystem. Founded in 2018 by Shmulik Lachmanovich and Eyal Katz, the company brings extensive experience in integrating customized technological solutions for logistics and warehouse operations across Israel and international markets.

"This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering comprehensive, innovative ERP solutions," said Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software. "By integrating SCS's deep WMS implementation expertise with our advanced technological capabilities, we are positioning ourselves to provide even more tailored and powerful solutions to our clients."

Eyal Katz, co-founder of SCS and currently the Chief Innovation Officer at Priority commented, "As a former co-founder of SCS and now part of Priority's leadership, I'm thrilled to see this integration. Our team's deep field knowledge combined with Priority's global resources and cutting-edge AI-powered WMS will create unprecedented value for our customers."

The acquisition will see SCS integrated into Priority's ERP Delivery Department. Priority emphasizes that existing operations will continue seamlessly, maintaining SCS's organizational culture and professional approach.

Priority Software provides cutting-edge ERP solutions that combine advanced cloud technology and AI-driven capabilities to streamline business operations. Recognized by leading analysts including Gartner and IDC for its product innovation, Priority delivers flexible, scalable, end-to-end enterprise resource planning systems that serve organizations of all sizes across multiple industries. The company's innovative AWS cloud-based platform enables real-time access to critical business data and analytics, empowering businesses to make informed decisions, improve operational efficiency, and drive growth. With offices in the US, Belgium, and Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority serves over 75,000 customers in 70 countries, helping them transform their business operations for the digital age. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

