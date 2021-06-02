Beginning June 10, PEI National Park is pleased to welcome visitors for the 2021 visitor season and beginning June 1, Green Gables Heritage Place will be open to visitors. Please note, as per Province of PEI regulations, travel into Prince Edward Island is restricted and pre-travel approval requirements are in effect.

The health and safety of visitors, employees and all Canadians is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. Before visiting, there are a few things that everyone should remember:

Plan ahead. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. Be sure to check the website before you travel.

. Participate in shared stewardship and help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you. Respect wildlife. Learn more about the wildlife in the park before you visit, remember to never feed wildlife, always give them space, maintain a clean campsite, respect closures and speed limits, and keep your dog on a leash at all times.

Further information and tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit are available on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/securite-safety/covid-19-info/covid-19-visite-visit.

This year, Parks Canada PEI looks forward to safely welcoming visitors back to their favourite treasured places. All public washrooms will be open. Some closures that were in place last year, such as the Ross Lane beach access, will be open, although shower facilities in day use area complexes remain closed at this time. Interpretive programming will be back on offer, including a new weekly Learn-to Camp program in Cavendish.

Kiosk windows at Cavendish and Stanhope campgrounds will be open for the "early bird" sales of PEI National Park Season Pass on June 5, 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors on these days are welcome to enjoy a self-guided, physically distanced stroll around the campgrounds, prior to the official re-opening on June 8. Campers should also take note that beginning June 1, more campsites will be reservable for stays beginning July 1.

On June 21, Parks Canada PEI is also proud to launch the Park Promise. Grounded in First Nations teachings and symbolism, the Promise relates to how anyone can make a positive difference by caring for themselves and the environment – while visiting PEI National Park and beyond. The Park Promise embodies our own hopes for a healthier, more sustainable future, and Parks Canada invites everyone to make the Promise and share their commitment to environmental stewardship. Learn more at parkscanada.gc.ca/pei-parkpromise.

Green Gables Heritage Place will be open daily beginning on June 1. Visitors to Green Gables in 2021 will have the opportunity to discover fascinating interpretive exhibits in the new Visitor Centre, to explore the beautiful grounds and woodland trails, and to visit the house that inspired the setting of Anne of Green Gables. Access to the house will again be limited to small numbers, allowing a more intimate experience, and interpretive activities and programs will be back on offer at the site this year.

Visitor service offer at Prince Edward Island National Park:

As of June 10 , entrance gates, beaches, day use areas, trails, and all washroom facilities will be open. The Greenwich Interpretation Centre will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For details and updates visit parkscanada.gc.ca/pei .

Visitor service offer at National Historic Sites:

As of June 1 at Green Gables Heritage Place, grounds and trails are open and Green Gables House and Visitor Centre are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For details and updates visit parkscanada.gc.ca/greengables . Programming begins July 2 (check the website later this month for more information).

at Green Gables Heritage Place, grounds and trails are open and Green Gables House and Visitor Centre are open daily. For details and updates visit . Programming begins (check the website later this month for more information). Grounds and trails are open at Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site, and washroom reopen June 19 . The visitor centre reopens July 1 and programming begins July 2 (check the website later this month for more information). For details and updates visit parkscanada.gc.ca/skmaqn .

Visitors are encouraged to download the 2021 Visitor Guide to their device before they visit. This year's guide is shorter and fewer print copies have been made, reducing paper use by 60% and the Field Unit's overall carbon footprint.

Quotes

"Over the past year, so many Canadians have benefited from the health and wellness benefits that come from being outdoors and in nature. I too have taken every opportunity to get outside. National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas offer countless opportunities for Canadians to safely connect with nature and history while following the guidance of public health authorities to help limit the spread of COVID-19. I am looking forward to the 2021 visitor season as Parks Canada places allow us to enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories close to home at PEI National Park."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are truly lucky to have PEI National Park in our backyards. Throughout the pandemic, it has provided an escape for community members to safely get outside and experience the benefits of being outdoors. As we continue to stay close to home to limit the spread of COVID-19, I encourage constituents to explore this local treasure."

The Honourable Wayne Easter

Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"For Parks Canada, the health and wellbeing of visitors, employees, and all Canadians are of the utmost importance. The Parks Canada team is working extremely hard to provide a safe, clean, and healthy experience at PEI National Park and everyone can play an important role. Visitors should make every effort to plan ahead, respect travel restrictions, follow the guidance of public health experts, make safe choices, and leave no trace when visiting outdoor spaces. By working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable 2021 visitor season for all."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

PEI National Park was established in 1937 and is one of the smallest national parks in Canada , encompassing an area of approximately 23.84 km 2 . The park extends along the north shore of Prince Edward Island between Cavendish and the Greenwich Peninsula .

, encompassing an area of approximately 23.84 km . The park extends along the north shore of between and the . PEI National Park is a major tourist attraction on Prince Edward Island with its warm water, sandy beaches, beautiful scenery, network of trails and popular campgrounds. Visitors to PEI National Park should check the website to find out what is open, what they can expect and how to prepare for a visit.

with its warm water, sandy beaches, beautiful scenery, network of trails and popular campgrounds. Visitors to PEI National Park should check the website to find out what is open, what they can expect and how to prepare for a visit. Eighteen electric vehicle charging stations are available for visitors to use throughout Parks Canada administered sites on PEI. They are located at:

Ardgowan National Historic Site, Charlottetown (2);

(2);

Green Gables Heritage Place, Cavendish (6);

(6);

PEI National Park at Brackley Beach (6) and Greenwich (4)

(6) and (4) The Parks Canada app makes trip planning for first-time visitors to Parks Canada locations across the country even simpler. Visitors can now find Learn-to Camp content in the app and can obtain information on proper camping equipment, tips, and recipes. Visitors can even plan their entire trip itinerary and create a camping checklist.

