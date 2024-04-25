Two-year agreement among Rogers, Amazon and the NHL brings live games to more fans across more devices

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Rogers Communications, and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a milestone two-year agreement in Canada to bring hockey fans Monday night NHL hockey exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Monday Night Hockey will stream all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 NHL seasons. The deal is the NHL's first exclusive national broadcast package with a digital-only streaming service in Canada. The Prime Monday Night Hockey package, produced by Prime Video, will feature a new broadcast team offering in-depth analysis and play-by-play coverage, and stream live exclusively to Prime members in Canada.

"Rogers' partnership with the NHL has been incredibly successful and integral to Sportsnet's leadership as the number one sports media brand in Canada," said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media. "Today's content ecosystem is evolving, and we're really pleased to work with Amazon to continue to grow the game and help hockey fans watch games when and where they want."

"With Prime Monday Night Hockey, we're offering our customers even more from their Prime membership," said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. "We're committed to driving more innovation for fans as we bring the NHL into more Canadian homes and across more devices on Monday nights than ever before. We're thrilled to be offering Prime Monday Night Hockey as part of our one-stop entertainment destination, which includes add-on channels like Sportsnet for even more hockey and sports content, the latest movies to rent or buy, popular and award-winning Amazon Originals to stream with Prime, and so much more."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon and Rogers on this project. Amazon has a strong track record of presenting sports on Prime Video in a highly innovative and viewer-friendly manner," said David Proper, NHL Senior Executive Vice President, Media & International Strategy. "We are committed to serving hockey fans and reaching new audiences with our robust content distribution strategy that brings viewers exciting NHL content to a multitude of streaming services. With this groundbreaking partnership, we are continuing to stay true to that goal."

At the beginning of the 2023/24 hockey season, Sportsnet launched on Prime Video Channels in Canada. Today's announcement builds on the 12-year landmark agreement between Rogers and the NHL that was announced in November 2013. Since 2021, the NHL has worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver new in-game analytics and video highlights to enhance fan experiences.

More information, including talent and production details, will be announced at a later date. Prime Monday Night Hockey will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, Amazon Original series such as Saving Sakic, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, other live events including ONE Championship and the NWSL, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Reacher, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Boys, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Prime members.

