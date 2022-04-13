Prime Video Steps Up Canadian Production and Announces New Slate of Canadian Originals at the Prime Video Presents Canada Showcase Event in Toronto

Dozens of Canadian and international actors, directors, and producers attended Prime Video Presents, including The Kids in the Hall stars Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, Scott Thompson, and Bruce McCulloch; The Tragically Hip band members Rob Baker, Gord Sinclair, Paul Langlois, and director Mike Downie; The Lake stars Jordan Gavaris, Madison Shamoun, and Julia Stiles; Gary and His Demons creator Mark Little; The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith director Nathalie Bibeau; and Sugar stars Jasmine Sky Sarin and Anthony Timpano. Three Pines lead actor Alfred Molina and series author Louise Penny, The Sticky executive producers Jamie Lee Curtis and Jeremy Gold, and LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? host Patrick Huard made virtual remarks.

Since 2021, Prime Video has announced and launched 13 Canadian Amazon Original projects, confirming its commitment to Prime members in Canada. Prime Video's investment in the Canadian film and television production sector includes Canadian-shot Amazon Originals like The Boys, The Expanse, Tales from the Loop, and Reacher.

"We have already had success in Canada with local content including All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and LOL: Last One Laughing Canada. The slate shared today demonstrates our focus and investment in developing the highest quality content for our Prime members in Canada," said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video Canada. "Our roots in Canada run deep with productions like The Boys, Reacher, The Man in the High Castle, The Expanse, and Upload being shot in Canada, but now our slate of Canadian Amazon Originals underlines our investment in the local creative community and commitment to our Canadian audiences."

"Canada has incredible stories to tell, and we have been fortunate enough to work with the best local producers, directors, writers, and actors to start to bring these stories to our Prime members in Canada. Our upcoming Canadian slate offers something for every Canadian entertainment fan—from comedies and dramas, to true crime films, documentaries, and animation," said Christina Wayne, head of Originals, Canada, Amazon Studios. "Along with the Canadian producers including Muse, Blue Ant Studios, AMAZE, and Attraction—who we are already working with—we are proud to collaborate with the best internationally, including Left Bank and Blumhouse, to work with Canadian talent and have our local development team shepherd these upcoming Canadian stories."

At the event, Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada; Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals, Amazon Studios; Nav Saini, head of content, Canada, Prime Video; and Brent Haynes, head of Scripted Originals, Canada, Amazon Studios, made a series of announcements, including:

The Sticky is a half-hour series revolving around Ruth Clarke , a tough, supremely competent, middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who's had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country's identity—especially now that Canada's bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to freedom. With the help of Remy Bouchard , a pint-sized local blockhead and Mike Byrne , an aging low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate—and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars' worth of maple syrup. Brian Donovan and Ed Herro ( Little Darlings ) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce and co-showrun alongside Canadian co-showrunner/executive producer Kathryn Borel ( Anne With An E ). Jonathan Levine ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) will direct and executive produce. The Sticky is produced by Blumhouse Founder & CEO Jason Blum's indie studio Blumhouse Television, Jonathan Levine's Megamix, Jamie Lee Curtis' Comet Pictures, and Canadian producers Sphere Media.

This slate of new Canadian Amazon Originals joins recently launched Canadian Amazon Original series All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, and Rupi Kaur Live. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed over 25 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; The Boys, Reacher, and The Expanse in Ontario; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

The Canadian Amazon Originals will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalogue, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like Reacher, The Boys, The Wheel of Time, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Emmy- and Golden Globe-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Prime members will be able to watch or stream all episodes anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, or online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost with a Prime membership or for just CAD$ 99/year for CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes) without Prime. New customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

