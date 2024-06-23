OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the reappointment of Patrick McDonell as Sergeant-at-Arms of the House of Commons, effective July 1, 2024. Mr. McDonell was first appointed to this role in 2019.

Appointed by the Governor in Council, the Sergeant-at-Arms is a senior official of the House of Commons responsible for the effective and efficient operation of the Chamber of the House of Commons. Under the direction of the Speaker, he performs a number of ceremonial functions and works together closely with the Director of the Parliamentary Protective Service to ensure security both inside and outside the Chamber.

