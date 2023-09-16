OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a new team of parliamentary secretaries.

Bringing a wealth of experience, skills, and perspectives to their roles, these parliamentary secretaries will act as an important link between ministers and Parliament to make progress on some of the most important issues facing Canada and Canadians today. This includes putting more money back in the pockets of families, building more homes and driving down the cost of housing, creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening health care, fighting climate change, and building an economy that works for everyone.

With both new and returning members, the parliamentary secretary team now includes:

Jenica Atwin as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"This summer, we heard from Canadians about the issues that matter most to them. From putting more money back in the pockets of families, to building more homes, faster, and helping stabilize grocery prices, we are taking real and serious action. As the House returns this Monday, I know this team is ready to work hard to continue delivering real progress for Canadians."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Parliamentary secretaries are chosen by the Prime Minister to assist ministers.

The responsibilities of parliamentary secretaries generally fall into two broad categories: House of Commons business and department-related duties.

Parliamentary secretaries are not members of Cabinet and do not play a formal role in the Cabinet decision-making process. They support their ministers, but overall responsibility and accountability remains with the minister.

In 2016, the government released the Guide for Parliamentary Secretaries, designed to help members of this team succeed and provide them with key information about their role within Canada's system of responsible parliamentary government.

