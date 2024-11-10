OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, and the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

APEC economies represent more than 60 per cent of global GDP and offer dynamic opportunities for Canada and Canadian businesses. At the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, from November 15 to 16, 2024, Prime Minister Trudeau will engage with other APEC leaders to deepen co-operation and advance opportunities for people on both sides of the Pacific. Building on Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Prime Minister will work on behalf of Canadians to strengthen trade and investment, grow the economy, and secure good-paying jobs.

Prime Minister Trudeau will then attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, from November 18 to 19, 2024. During the Summit, he will collaborate with international partners on shared priorities, with a focus on addressing global inequality. He will stress the need for countries to work together to the benefit of our peoples – so economies can grow, workers can succeed, and supply chains can become stronger. He will advance efforts to promote gender equality and climate action. In his role as Co-Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates group, he will also reiterate Canada's commitment to the SDGs and the need for accelerated global action to achieve these goals.

Throughout the trip, Prime Minister Trudeau will advocate for peace, democracy, and the rules-based international order. He will highlight the importance of working together to build a more secure, stable, and prosperous future for everyone – including in Ukraine, Haiti, and the Middle East.

Quote

"When countries work together, we can make life better for everyone. I look forward to attending the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and G20 Leaders' Summit – and working on behalf of Canadians to secure good-paying jobs, grow the economy, and ensure every generation gets a fair chance to succeed."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

As of 2023, APEC's 21 member economies are responsible for more than 60 per cent of world GDP, account for 49 per cent of world merchandise trade, and are home to nearly 40 per cent of the world's population.

This is the 9th time Prime Minister Trudeau will participate in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Canada is a founding member of APEC. Since its establishment in 1989, APEC has become the pre-eminent economic forum in the Asia-Pacific region.

APEC is an important region for Canada, accounting for 84 per cent of our total merchandise trade in 2023.

, accounting for 84 per cent of our total merchandise trade in 2023. Canada and Peru enjoy a strong relationship and a dynamic partnership focused on democracy, human rights, trade, environmental sustainability, and development.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of bilateral relations between Canada and Peru and the 15-year anniversary of the Canada-Peru Free Trade Agreement.

and and the 15-year anniversary of the Canada-Peru Free Trade Agreement. In 2023, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Peru totalled $6 .1 billion, and Peru was the third-largest destination for Canadian direct investment in South and Central America , totalling over $14 billion.

and totalled .1 billion, and was the third-largest destination for Canadian direct investment in South and , totalling over $14 billion. Over 42,000 Canadians of Peruvian origin call our country home, and an estimated 5,000 Canadians live in Peru .

. The G20 is the primary forum for international economic co-operation among its members. G20 members are the world's major economies and represent all inhabited continents, over 85 per cent of world GDP, over 75 per cent of global trade, and more than 66 per cent of the world's population.

This is the 10th G20 Summit Prime Minister Trudeau will attend.

Canada and Brazil enjoy a multifaceted relationship grounded in shared democratic values, a commitment to human rights, and co-operation in global security, climate action, and environmental protection. Our countries work together in multilateral institutions such as the G20, the Organization of American States, and the United Nations.

Brazil is Canada's third-largest trading partner in the Americas after the United States of America and Mexico. Bilateral merchandise trade totalled $13.3 billion in 2023.

is third-largest trading partner in the Americas after and . Bilateral merchandise trade totalled .3 billion in 2023. Canada and Brazil are also united by strong people-to-people ties, with more than 70,000 people of Brazilian descent living in Canada today. In 2023, over 15,000 Brazilian students pursued their education in Canada .

