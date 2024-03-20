OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will visit Montréal, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario, on March 24 and 25, 2024.

As NATO Allies and steadfast partners, the visit will be an opportunity to deepen the friendship between Canada and Greece.

During the visit, Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Mitsotakis will advance co-operation in shared interests, including trade and investment, climate action, and creating good, middle-class jobs. The leaders will also explore ways to tackle regional and global challenges, like supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked war, defending the rules-based international order, and promoting democracy around the world.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit will build on the close relationship between Canada and Greece, built on common values and the close ties between our people.

"Canada and Greece are partners, Allies, and friends. When we work together, we create good jobs, grow trade and investment, take climate action, and protect democracies. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Mitsotakis to Canada and advancing our work to make life better for Canadians and Greeks alike."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

This will be Prime Minister Mitsotakis' first official visit to Canada since his election as Prime Minister of Greece in 2019.

since his election as Prime Minister of in 2019. Canada and Greece are like-minded on key global and regional issues and work closely together in a range of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, NATO, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Trade Organization, and La Francophonie.

and are like-minded on key global and regional issues and work closely together in a range of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, NATO, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Trade Organization, and La Francophonie. An estimated 270,000 Canadians are of Greek descent.

In 2023, two-way bilateral trade in goods with Greece reached a record $585 million .

reached a record . Canada and Greece have maintained diplomatic relations for over 80 years.

