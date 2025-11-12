OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's new government is moving from reliance to resilience by pragmatically building a dense web of new connections – attracting investment, diversifying trade, and doubling our non-U.S. exports in the next decade.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel from November 18 to 24, 2025, for a bilateral visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The visits will focus on catalysing new trade and investment partnerships, accelerating new deals, and finding new investors to fuel our plans to build Canada strong.

In Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Carney will meet with the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to expand the Canada-UAE economic partnership in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and AI. He will engage with business executives and investors to increase market access for Canadian exporters and attract private capital to build Canada's export infrastructure.

This year's G20 Leaders' Summit will be the first hosted by South Africa – a strong partner to Canada – and the first on the African continent. At the Summit, the Prime Minister will deepen Canada's partnerships in energy, trade, and defence – building on progress achieved throughout Canada's G7 Presidency this year. With our robust advantages in natural resources, agriculture, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and advanced technologies, the Prime Minister will meet with leaders across business and government and underscore opportunities to increase investment and trade with Canada. He will also advance global cooperation on shared priorities such as disaster and wildfire response, clean energy, and development. Prime Minister Carney will underscore cooperation in sustainable finance and global emissions reductions, where governments can deploy scarce public dollars to maximise private capital.

In a world of rapid change, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are growing a strong economy – one that is built on the solid foundation of thriving Canadian workers and strong Canadian industries, and bolstered by diverse international trade partnerships.

Quote

"The UAE and South Africa represent two of the world's largest emerging markets, and the G20 encompasses 85% of the world's economy. Canada's new government is focused on creating high-paying careers at home – with new partners, new deals, and new investors to build in Canada and to build Canada strong."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

This will be Prime Minister Carney's first official visits to the UAE and South Africa, as well as his first participation in the G20 Leaders' Summit as Prime Minister.

For over 50 years, Canada and the UAE have enjoyed a strong and broad relationship focused on building prosperity through economic cooperation, strengthening regional security, and advancing economic development in third countries.

In 2024, Canada's two-way trade with the UAE was valued at $3.4 billion, with $2.6 billion in exports and $800 million in imports. More than 150 Canadian companies have an operational presence in the UAE.

The G20 is the primary forum for international economic cooperation among its members. G20 members are the world's major economies and represent all inhabited continents, over 85% of world GDP, over 75% of global trade, and more than 66% of the world's population.

As one of Africa's most diversified and largest economies, South Africa is a prime destination for Canadian goods and services. Last year, two-way trade between our two countries totalled $2.91 billion.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]