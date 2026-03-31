OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister Jetten on his swearing-in as Prime Minister last month.

As close, like-minded partners with a long history rooted in shared values and strong economic and security ties, the prime ministers discussed advancing Canada-Netherlands cooperation in areas such as critical minerals, energy, and digital and emerging technologies.

The leaders discussed closer defence collaboration, including through the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative and the Joint Expeditionary Force.

The leaders expressed their deep concern over the conflict in the Middle East and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the importance of robust security guarantees.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Jetten agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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