WAKEFIELD, QC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is more dangerous and divided. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more independent, and more sustainable country. As we build Canada strong, we are protecting what matters most, including the magnificent land and waters we have inherited.

The beauty of Canada's natural environment is increasingly under threat. Climate change, pollution, and industrialisation are causing global habitat loss, an increase in invasive species, and more destructive wildfires and floods. Tackling this issue is both a moral duty and an economic imperative.

To protect Canada's lands and waters, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today launched A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature. With an investment of $3.8 billion, Canada's new nature strategy will protect and restore critical habitats, ensure industrial strategies complement our conservation efforts, and mobilise new capital for nature. Canada's new government will introduce new measures that:

1. Protect nature

In 2022, at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Montréal, Canada joined 195 other countries in committing to protect 30% of the world's lands and waters by 2030. To advance this mission, our new strategy will:

Fund up to 14 new marine protected and conserved areas , and at least 10 new national parks and fresh water national marine conservation areas. In addition, we will fund up to 10 new national marine conservation areas and 15 national urban parks. This will protect at least 1.6 million km² of lands in Canada and up to 700,000 km² of oceans in Canada over the next four years. This will increase our terrestrial conservation from 14% to 30% by 2030 and marine conservation from over 15% to 28%, on the way to 30% by 2030. We will advance the Wiinipaakw Indigenous Protected Area and National Marine Conservation Area in Eastern James Bay, off Québec.

, and at least 10 new national parks and fresh water national marine conservation areas. In addition, we will fund up to 10 new national marine conservation areas and 15 national urban parks. Advance the Seal River Watershed National Park Reserve in Manitoba.

Reinforce Indigenous-led conservation work by investing over $230 million to expand the Indigenous Guardians Program to establish a new Arctic Indigenous Guardians Program. This will enable better monitoring, land stewardship, and conservation leadership in Indigenous communities, while creating high-quality careers.

by investing over $230 million to expand the Indigenous Guardians Program to establish a new Arctic Indigenous Guardians Program. This will enable better monitoring, land stewardship, and conservation leadership in Indigenous communities, while creating high-quality careers. Support the recovery of wood bison populations along the Alberta-Northwest Territories border through a $90 million investment into the Wood Buffalo National Park World Heritage Site Action Plan.

through a $90 million investment into the Wood Buffalo National Park World Heritage Site Action Plan. Invest in the Ghost Gear Fund to further remove harmful fishing gear from Canada's oceans. This will build on the 2,500 tonnes of abandoned fishing gear removed from Canada's waters since 2020.

2. Build Canada well

As we create and preserve areas that protect our nature and wildlife, we have to build in ways that are conducive to our conservation efforts. Our new nature strategy will ensure decisions about where and how we build take into account what the land protects and provides. Canada's new government will:

Implement comprehensive mapping, environmental data collection, and artificial intelligence tools to identify Key Biodiversity Areas , accelerate permitting, improve decision-making, and help projects move forward more efficiently.

, accelerate permitting, improve decision-making, and help projects move forward more efficiently. Leverage regional assessments under the Impact Assessment Act to proactively address the effects of development on a region before project reviews. This enables more efficient decision-making and strengthens protections for species at risk across Canada.

This enables more efficient decision-making and strengthens protections for species at risk across Canada. Avoid and minimise environmental impacts of development across Canada by leveraging tools such as the mitigation hierarchy, a framework that dictates which measures will be considered to offset the environmental impacts of a project.

by leveraging tools such as the mitigation hierarchy, a framework that dictates which measures will be considered to offset the environmental impacts of a project. Launch efforts to develop Canada's first National Water Security Strategy to ensure healthy freshwater ecosystems and reliable access to clean, safe drinking water. The Canada Water Agency will collaborate with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial partners to develop the strategy.

to ensure healthy freshwater ecosystems and reliable access to clean, safe drinking water. The Canada Water Agency will collaborate with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial partners to develop the strategy. Restore vulnerable wild Pacific salmon populations by investing more than $410 million into the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative.

by investing more than $410 million into the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative. Invest in Canada's Wild Atlantic Salmon Strategy , backed by more than $80 million, to stabilise and rebuild habitats.

, backed by more than $80 million, to stabilise and rebuild habitats. Strengthen the protection and recovery of species at risk across Canada to identify priority habitats and support the recovery and conservation of Canada's wildlife.

3. Value and mobilise capital for nature

Our government will catalyse sustained private sector investments that help reverse the decline of nature. In Canada and around the world, innovative financing models are emerging to help direct private investment toward protecting nature. To capitalise on these tools, we will:

Launch an Expert Taskforce on Natural Capital Accounting and Nature Financing in spring 2026. This taskforce will explore how to better account for the value of nature and how to integrate it into decision-making. It will also recommend new policies, incentives, and financing tools that encourage businesses and investors to support conservation.

Canada is the world's second-largest country, with the world's longest coastline and one of the world's largest marine territories. Protecting our natural heritage is a task our government will deliver with the focus, ambition, and strategy it deserves. We will work with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, local governments, industry, and conservation organisations to deliver on our national and international commitments – and protect Canada's natural environment for generations to come.

Quotes

"The beauty of Canada's nature – from lakes and forests to mountains and coastlines – is central to our history, our identity, and our way of life. As Canadians, we have the responsibility to protect the lands and waters we have inherited. With unprecedented conservation efforts, the power of modern technology, and the wisdom of Indigenous traditions, our new nature strategy will protect what matters most and build a stronger, more sustainable Canada."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada's strength has always been rooted in our connection to nature. From coast to coast to coast, nature is not just part of our landscape, it's part of who we are as Canadians. Through strong partnerships with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial governments, and other stakeholders, we will expand the network of protected areas in Canada, invest in programs designed to accelerate conservation, and restore ecosystems. Protecting nature is not separate from building Canada – it's central to it. This plan reflects who we are as a country: people who understand that our environment, our economy, and our communities are strongest when they grow together."

-- The Hon. Julie Aviva Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"A strong future for Canada depends on healthy, resilient oceans and freshwater. By investing in our wild Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative and National Wild Atlantic Salmon Strategy, we are strengthening protections for aquatic species at risk as well as fish and fish habitat, tackling threats like 'ghost gear'. This approach enables us to build healthier ecosystems and more sustainable and prosperous fisheries. This work positions Canada to build a stronger, more sustainable economy for years to come."

-- The Hon. Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Protecting nature and advancing reconciliation go hand in hand. By investing in the Indigenous Guardians Program, we are expanding Indigenous-led conservation efforts and creating good-paying jobs and greater economic opportunities. This is how we protect the lands and waters people depend on while also building stronger, more sustainable communities."

-- The Hon. Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Canadians' longstanding commitment to nature is undeniable, and our government is steadfast in its goal of protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. 'A Force of Nature' presents a bold new vision to reach this target, driven by a results-oriented approach to protect and leverage our natural capital. To realise our ambitions, we will use all available economic levers to accelerate progress and reach our target. This is how we will accomplish the 30x30 goal."

-- The Hon. Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

Quick facts

Canada has a vast amount of natural capital. It is home to 20% of the world's total freshwater, 37% of the world's lakes, 25% of the world's wetlands, 24% of the world's boreal forests, the world's longest coastline, and one of the world's largest marine territories. It also provides essential habitat for approximately 80,000 species.

The 2022 United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Montréal advanced key commitments to identify critical areas for our biodiversity and ecosystems – and to conserve those habitats, in turn helping reverse the effects of climate change.

The federal government administers 6% of the land in Canada, of which 4.7% is protected. Provinces and territories manage 76% of the land, Indigenous Peoples 6%, and private owners 12%. In the marine environment, the federal government has primary control, managing environmental protection in collaboration with provinces, territories, and Indigenous Peoples.

The federal government's nature agreements with partners such as British Columbia and the First Nations Leadership Council, Québec, Nova Scotia, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Indigenous governments are already helping identify and conserve areas rich in biodiversity, while supporting local communities.

The Government of Canada is leading a collaborative effort with Indigenous Peoples and the governments of Alberta and the Northwest Territories to deliver on a multi-year action plan to address concerns regarding the conservation of the natural heritage elements, for which Wood Buffalo National Park is recognised as a World Heritage site.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]