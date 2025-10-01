OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - In the face of a rapidly changing global landscape, Canada's new government is strengthening and diversifying its ties with reliable partners. This summer, Canada and the European Union (EU) forged the ambitious New EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future and Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) to increase cooperation in a range of core priorities.

To advance these critical negotiations and catalyse expanded transatlantic partnerships across a full spectrum of connections in trade and security, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that he is appointing the Honourable John Hannaford as Personal Representative of the Prime Minister to the EU. Mr. Hannaford brings three decades of experience in international affairs, law, and public administration, including as Deputy Minister of International Trade, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Foreign and Defence Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister, and most recently as Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet. From 2009 to 2012, he also served as Canada's Ambassador to Norway. This new role will prioritise increased trade and investment levels with EU partners, and new and deeper security arrangements that reinforce our already strong ties – ensuring that commitments by Canada and our partners are quickly delivered upon and implemented.

By opening new markets across the Atlantic, the New EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future will unlock major opportunities in trade and economic security, the digital transition, and climate competitiveness. In parallel, the SDP is the first intentional step toward Canada's participation in Security Action for Europe (SAFE), an instrument of the EU's Readiness 2030 plan. This will give Canada's defence industry broader access to the European market, creating higher-paying careers, growing Canadian companies, and bolstering our defence readiness. The second phase of negotiations for Canada's participation is already underway.

The Prime Minister also extends his deep gratitude to the Honourable Stéphane Dion for his distinguished service and contributions as Canada's Special Envoy to the EU and Europe and Ambassador to France and Monaco, building on his decades of dedicated and ongoing public service.

Mr. Dion recently informed the Prime Minister that he would be completing his diplomatic responsibilities in these roles by January 2026. Mr. Dion's representation of Canada exemplifies the same steadfast commitment to our country's people, prosperity, unity, and values that he has demonstrated throughout his long and impactful career in government and diplomacy. Most recently, his leadership has helped to strengthen Canada-EU relations at a critical moment for Canada's leadership with new reliable global partners – expanding our trade ties and reinforcing transatlantic security as we face a more divided and dangerous world.

"Canada is deepening our relationship with the European Union across trade, defence, energy, and commerce. With his extensive experience in developing and strengthening many of Canada's most impactful relationships throughout the world, John Hannaford will help elevate our partnerships, bolster our shared security, and create major new economic opportunities to empower Canadian workers and grow our businesses. Canada and the EU are moving ever closer to build greater certainty, security, and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Canada and the EU are reliable partners across a range of priority areas, including trade, investment, security, and defence. The EU is Canada's second-largest goods and services export market, and second-largest trading partner, after the United States. This commercial relationship is underpinned by the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

In June 2025, Canada and the EU launched the New EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future, an ambitious and comprehensive partnership strategically aimed at advancing shared interests, including trade and economic security, the digital transition, and climate competitiveness.

As part of this new, strengthened relationship, Canada also signed a new Security and Defence Partnership with the EU, enabling deeper cooperation across the full spectrum of security and defence, from cyber and space to maritime and economic security.

SAFE is a key pillar of the EU's Readiness 2030 plan. It provides over $240 billion in loans to EU Member States to support innovative and large-scale defence projects, including the acquisition of critical defence capabilities such as ammunition, missiles, small drones, artillery systems, and infantry weapons.

