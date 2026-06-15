Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Chief Justice of Newfoundland and Labrador

Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Chief Justice of Newfoundland and LabradorFrançais
News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Jun 15, 2026, 11:44 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Daniel Boone as the new Chief Justice of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Daniel Boone is currently a judge of the Court of Appeal of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Chief Justice Boone replaces the Honourable Deborah E. Fry, who retired effective February 12, 2026.
Biographical note
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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
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