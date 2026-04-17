OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger economy with an ambitious plan to catalyse $1 trillion in total investment in Canada over the next five years.

Canada has what the world wants. We are a superpower in both clean and conventional energy, with vast deposits of critical minerals. We have free trade deals with countries covering 1.5 billion people and are the most-tax competitive country in the G7 for new business investment. We have one of the world's most educated workforces, the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, and the fiscal capacity to act decisively. Our government is ensuring that these strengths benefit all Canadians, as we build a Canada for all.

To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that the first-ever Canada Investment Summit will take place from September 14 to 15, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario. This Summit will convene the world's largest investors, including top CEOs, entrepreneurs, and prominent global business leaders. The Summit is focused on attracting new investment into Canada to advance Canada's nation-building projects, create new career opportunities for Canadians, and grow our economy.

The Summit will be hosted by the federal government in partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), two of Canada's largest and most sophisticated institutional investors.

Over the past year, Canada's new government embarked on a clear mission to position Canada as a top destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). This Summit builds on the progress over the past 12 months: Canada has secured more than 20 new economic and defence partnerships and $97 billion in foreign investment commitment.

Canada's new government is building a stronger, more independent, more resilient economy. The Canada Investment Summit is critical to that mission. It will attract investment into major projects and industries that make us more competitive – clean energy, critical minerals, and new technologies and artificial intelligence. These are the sectors that create thousands of new high-paying careers, empowering Canadians to build the future they want for themselves and a stronger, more prosperous Canada for all.

Quotes

"Canada has what the world wants. We're an energy superpower, with the most educated workforce in the world and rock-solid fiscal strength. The first-ever Canada Investment Summit will capitalise on those advantages to help drive billions of new investments into Canada. That means more growth for our businesses, more high-paying career opportunities, and a stronger, more independent Canadian economy for all."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"The Canada Investment Summit sends a signal that Canada is a serious economic partner on the global stage. At a time of unprecedented trade disruption, our bold mission to unlock $1 trillion in new capital will create growth, good jobs, and long-term prosperity for Canadians. Canada has what the world needs, and we are rising to that call by building a stronger Canada for all."

-- The Hon. Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade

"CPP Investments is proud to support the Summit and to help convene many of the world's leading institutional investors and long-term partners in Canada. As a global investor with a strong home base, we believe Canada is at its best when it brings together public and private sector leaders to showcase the country's strengths, deepen commercial relationships, and catalyse lasting economic value. Our participation reflects both our ambition to work even more closely with our partners from around the world and our responsibility to manage the fund in the best interests of CPP contributors and beneficiaries. A strong and competitive Canada matters to our organisation, to our international relevance, and to our ability to continue delivering long-term results."

-- John Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPP Investments

"As one of Canada's largest pension investors, we're proud to co-host the first-ever Canada Investment Summit. This forum is a powerful opportunity to bring the world's leading investors together here, at home, to spotlight Canada's long-term strengths and investment opportunities, and to help catalyse new relationships and partnerships that can drive increased investment into our country."

-- Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer of PSP Investments

Quick facts

Over five years, the government's capital investments and incentives in support of third parties, totalling about $280 billion, are expected to enable more than $1 trillion in total investment from public, private, and institutional partners.

Canada consistently ranks among the top destinations for FDI confidence, with a AAA credit rating, the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, and the number one ranking among G7 countries for banking stability.

We have the world's most educated workforce, a leading artificial intelligence sector that is adding jobs faster than the United States, and a $140 billion quantum opportunity.

With 16 free trade agreements across 51 countries, Canada has preferential access to 1.5 billion consumers representing two thirds of global GDP.

We have the best tax treatment for new business in the G7, and our Productivity Super-Deduction will further reduce the marginal effective tax rate (METR) by more than two percentage points.

Since September 2025, 15 projects and six transformative strategies have been referred to the Major Projects Office across nuclear, LNG, critical minerals – such as nickel, graphite, and tungsten – and transportation infrastructure. Together, these projects represent over $126 billion in investments in our economy.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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