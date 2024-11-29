Prime Minister announces the appointment of new Chief Justice of the Nunavut Court of Justice

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Susan Cooper, a judge of the Nunavut Court of Justice, as the new Chief Justice of the Nunavut Court of Justice.

Chief Justice Cooper replaces the Honourable Neil A. Sharkey, who retired effective April 13, 2024.

Quote

"I wish the Honourable Susan Cooper every success as she takes on her new role as Chief Justice of the Nunavut Court of Justice. She is a respected member of the legal community and has extensive experience in many areas of law. I am confident she will be a great asset to the people of Nunavut."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of . Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Biographical Note

