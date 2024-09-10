Prime Minister announces the appointment of a senator

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, appointed Pierre Moreau as an independent senator to fill a vacancy in the Senate for Quebec.

Pierre Moreau is a lawyer specializing in public and administrative law, and a former member of the Quebec National Assembly with 40 years of legal and political experience. Between 2003 and 2018, he represented the ridings of Marguerite-D'Youville then Châteauguay, and held a number of important positions in the Quebec Cabinet.

This new senator was recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians. Introduced in 2016, this process ensures senators are independent, and are able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country.

Quote

"Mr. Moreau's experience and expertise will be a great benefit to the Senate. He will be an important spokesperson for his community and for Quebec as a whole."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada's parliamentary democracy.

parliamentary democracy. Candidate submissions were reviewed by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, which provided recommendations to the Prime Minister. The Board is guided in its work by public, transparent, non-partisan, and merit-based criteria to identify highly qualified candidates for the Senate.

With today's announcement, there have been 87 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau . All of them were recommended by the Board.

. All of them were recommended by the Board. Under the Canadian Constitution, the Governor General appoints individuals to the Senate. By convention, senators are appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Once appointed by the Governor General, new senators join their peers to examine and revise legislation, investigate national issues, and represent regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests – important functions in a modern democracy.

Biographical Note

Associated Links

