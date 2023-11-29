OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the nomination of Marie-Chantal Girard as the next President of the Public Service Commission of Canada.

Ms. Girard is an accomplished administrator with experience serving Canadians regionally, nationally, and internationally. For over two decades, she has worked to design and implement policies to better the lives of Canadians, including by supporting socio-economic development, advancing pay equity, fostering good labour relations, and promoting fairness for equity-seeking groups. She is currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Pensions and Benefits, Office of the Chief Human Resources Officer, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.

As President of the Public Service Commission of Canada, Ms. Girard would help promote and safeguard a merit-based, representative, and non-partisan public service that serves all Canadians.

"Ms. Girard has a proven track record of dedicated public service and people-focused policy development. I am confident that her extensive experience would be a valuable asset to help uphold the integrity of the public service that Canadians deserve."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

As set out in the Public Service Employment Act , this appointment must be approved by resolution of the House of Commons and the Senate.

, this appointment must be approved by resolution of the House of Commons and the Senate. The Public Service Commission of Canada fulfills its mandate by: supporting federal departments and agencies in hiring qualified individuals into and within the public service; overseeing and ensuring the integrity of public service hiring; protecting the non-partisan nature of the public service while respecting employees' rights to participate in political activities; and delivering recruitment programs and assessment services.

fulfills its mandate by: The federal public service is Canada's largest employer, with almost 288,000 employees serving as climate scientists, nurses in Northern regions, fisheries officers, policy advisors, and in thousands of other roles that shape our country. The federal government depends on a qualified and diverse public service that reflects the range of backgrounds and worldviews making up Canadian society.

largest employer, with almost 288,000 employees serving as climate scientists, nurses in Northern regions, fisheries officers, policy advisors, and in thousands of other roles that shape our country. The federal government depends on a qualified and diverse public service that reflects the range of backgrounds and worldviews making up Canadian society. As an independent agency, the Public Service Commission of Canada reports its results to Parliament.

