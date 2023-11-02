OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Valerie Gideon, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services and, concurrently, President of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, becomes Deputy Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and, concurrently, President of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, effective November 25, 2023.

Arianne Reza, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, becomes Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, effective immediately.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Daniel Quan-Watson, Deputy Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, on his retirement from the Public Service. He thanked him for his dedication and service to Canadians throughout his career and wished him all the best in the future.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]