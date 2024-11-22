Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the public service

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Paul Halucha, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Clean Growth), Privy Council Office, and Deputy Minister of Public Lands and Housing, becomes Deputy Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, effective December 31, 2024.

Jeffery Hutchinson, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference), Privy Council Office, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Public Safety (Emergency Management), effective December 9, 2024.

Daniel Mills, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Enterprise IT Procurement and Corporate Services, Shared Services Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Public Safety, effective December 2, 2024.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Kelly Gillis, Deputy Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, on her upcoming retirement from the public service. He thanked her for her dedication and service to Canadians throughout her career and wished her all the best in the future.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]