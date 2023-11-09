OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Yves de Montigny, a judge of the Federal Court of Appeal, as the new Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Appeal.

Chief Justice de Montigny replaces the Honourable Marc Noël, who retired effective August 1, 2023.

Quote

"I wish the Honourable Yves de Montigny every success as he takes on his new role as Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Appeal. He is a respected member of the legal community and has extensive experience in many areas of the law. I am confident Chief Justice de Montigny will be a great asset to the Federal Court of Appeal."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of . Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Biographical Note

