OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Kent H. Davidson, a judge of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, as the new Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta.

Chief Justice Davidson replaces the Honourable Mary T. Moreau, who was elevated to the Supreme Court of Canada.

"I wish the Honourable Kent H. Davidson all the best in his new role. His experience and expertise in many areas of the law will bring tremendous value to the Court of King's Bench of Alberta."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

Biographical Note

