OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable D. Blair Nixon, a judge of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, as the new Associate Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta in Calgary.

Associate Chief Justice Nixon replaces Associate Chief Justice John D. Rooke, who retired effective December 16, 2022.

Quote

"I wish the Honourable D. Blair Nixon every success as he takes on his new role as Associate Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta. He is a respected member of the legal community and has extensive experience in many areas of the law. I am confident Associate Chief Justice Nixon will be a great asset to Albertans."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of . Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Biographical Note

