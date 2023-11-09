OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Michael D. Tochor, a judge of the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan, as the new Associate Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan.

Associate Chief Justice Tochor fills a new position authorized further to the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1.

"I wish the Honourable Michael D. Tochor every success as he takes on his new role as Associate Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan. He is a respected member of the legal community and has decades of experience in many areas of the law. I am confident Associate Chief Justice Tochor will continue to be a great asset to the people of Saskatchewan."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of . Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

